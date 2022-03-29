Please Enable JavaScript

Store your watch in the hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket when you’re not wearing it. Made in Italy, it measures 17 cm by 7 cm by 2 cm to accommodate most watch sizes while also offering a compact, slim form to take on the go. Soft and practical, the Alcantara lining prevents any scratches or scuffs on your accessory. All the while, it boasts ample padding in all the right places for optimal protection. The hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket also closes with an external snap-button attached to an external strap for extra security. Moreover, it’s made with vegetable-tanned Italian leather, which wraps around the exterior. And the brand’s famous accents and stitching details make this a one of a kind. Finally, it’s available in 3 subtle colors: Coal, Classic, and Off Grey.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO