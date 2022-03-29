Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gadget Flow

hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket is lined with Alcantara & added to protect your accessory

Store your watch in the hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket when you’re not wearing it. Made in Italy, it measures 17 cm by 7 cm by 2 cm to accommodate most watch sizes while also offering a compact, slim form to take on the go. Soft and practical, the Alcantara lining prevents any scratches or scuffs on your accessory. All the while, it boasts ample padding in all the right places for optimal protection. The hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket also closes with an external snap-button attached to an external strap for extra security. Moreover, it’s made with vegetable-tanned Italian leather, which wraps around the exterior. And the brand’s famous accents and stitching details make this a one of a kind. Finally, it’s available in 3 subtle colors: Coal, Classic, and Off Grey.
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

This building’s deconstruction resulted in just two buckets of waste

Two buckets. That’s all that was left at the end of the day when Nexii, a concrete alternative start-up, tore down one of its first demonstration projects. A 700-square-foot showroom and model home displaying Nexii’s building technology was constructed in 2019 near Vancouver to prove the buildability of the new material, which has far lower emissions than conventional concrete. Now, with the project’s teardown, the company is proving that the material can be deconstructed and rebuilt elsewhere, with very little waste heading to a landfill in between.
ENVIRONMENT
ForConstructionPros.com

United Rentals Incorporates Powerbank Systems into Fleet

United Rentals will offer its customers zero-emission power systems with the introduction of Powerbank battery systems in its rental fleet. The company’s partnership with manufacturer POWR2 Energy Solutions represents a significant investment in sustainable worksite solutions for United Rentals customers in North America. The Powerbank is a portable energy...
ECONOMY
Family Handyman

What’s In My Toolbox? A Pro Cement Mason’s Essential Tools

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. As someone who regularly works with cement, Andrea Harris knows what separates...
ECONOMY

