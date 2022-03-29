ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, KY

Lincoln Scholar Kevli Sheth ’24 named Newman Civic Fellow

Centre College News & Events
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentre College’s mission is to prepare its students for lives of learning, leadership and service, and Lincoln Scholar Kevli Sheth ‘24 (Hopkinsville, Kentucky) is diving deep into the College’s values as a Newman Civic Fellow with Campus Compact. Creating a network of public problem-solvers who are...

www.centre.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Two LCA students named National Coca-Cola Scholars

Lexington, Kentucky (March 15, 2022) – Tia Alchureiqi and Milo Golding, students at Lexington Christian Academy, have been named among the 150 winners of the Class of 2022 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. Each winner will each receive a $20,000 college scholarship and join a family of 6,600+ alumni who are leading positive change in their communities and around the world.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Oklahoman

Achievers: SWOSU faculty named 2022 DaVinci Fellows

Dana Oliver and Veronica Aguiñaga, assistant professors in the College of Professional and Graduate Studies at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, have been named 2022 DaVinci Fellows by the DaVinci Institute. The DaVinci Fellowship Award recognizes higher education faculty whose creative projects reflect a high degree of innovation and creativity,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Berks Weekly

Newman Civic Fellow supports those in need

Alvernia University graduate student Sol “Max” Horn ’21 MBA ’23 (Hicksville, N.Y.) has earned national recognition for his local service endeavors by being named a 2022 Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact. He joins 173 students from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico to form the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Ocala Gazette

CF student named Florida’s top workforce-bound scholar

Akayla Cox of Ocala, a nursing student at the College of Central Florida (CF), has been recognized as Florida’s top workforce-bound college scholar by Phi Theta Kappa honor society, according to a March 10 CF press release. Named the New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar, Cox will receive a $1,250...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Danville, KY
Education
City
Danville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Education
TheDailyBeast

Christian College Prof: I Was Fired for Welcoming LGBTQ Guest Speaker

Oklahoma Christian University professor Michael O’Keefe, who taught at the school for over 40 years, was fired earlier this month after hosting an LGBTQ guest speaker. A lawyer now representing the teacher alleges discrimination, according to Oklahoma’s News 4. “Letting students expect a world where you may be different is the message Mr. O’Keefe wanted his students to hear. That’s the message this speaker delivered, not an advocacy of gay rights,” O’Keefe’s lawyer Kevin Jacobs said. “Unfortunately, that’s not permitted at Oklahoma Christian University today. It cost Mr. O’Keefe his job.” The openly gay speaker in question was a former adjunct teacher at the university for over 2o years. Legal action on the firing has not yet been initiated.
COLLEGES
AOL Corp

Oklahoma university allegedly fires professor over gay guest speaker

A private Christian college in Oklahoma has come under fire for terminating a professor who says he was let go for bringing an LGBTQ guest speaker to his classroom. Michael O’Keefe taught graphic design at Oklahoma Christian University for more than 40 years before being fired March 7, NBC affiliate KFOR in Oklahoma City reported.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
US News and World Report

Gifted and Talented Programs: What Parents Should Know

Across the country, educators, politicians and activists are debating the value and fairness of gifted and talented education programs, which were created to support K-12 students with advanced abilities who need a more challenging academic program than their peers. The National Association for Gifted Children defines gifted students as those...
EDUCATION
North Dallas Gazette

The impact of COVID-19 on HBCUs and Black students

While the world has been focused on the growing numbers of COVID-19 causalities, the media has somewhat ignored the long-term educational and economic impacts of the pandemic – especially for Black students. Although there has been some attention given to the disparities between Black Americans and other groups contracting the virus, it is not an exaggeration to say that the Black community will be recovering from the impact of COVID-19, health wise, economically, and educationally for at least the next two decades.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Hiv#Lincoln#Centre College#Campus Compact#The Centre Feminists#Centre Pride Alliance#Partners In Health
Romesentinel.com

Whitesboro scholar named to dean’s list

WHITESBORO — Nicholas Casper, of Whitesboro, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa. The Palmer College of Chiropractic has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.
WHITESBORO, NY
Lootpress

Princeton PD seeking candidates for officer position

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Princeton, WV Police Department announced today that it is currently accepting applications for its patrol officer position, both certified and non-certified. The inquiry offers plenty of information to potential applicants to best determine their suitability for the role in question, including the average salary...
PRINCETON, WV
richmondobserver

UNC Pembroke grad students named Schweitzer Fellows

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke graduate students — Anna Hampton and Meg Smith — have been named 2022-2023 North Carolina Albert Schweitzer Fellows. The NC Schweitzer Fellowship is one of 13 Schweitzer program sites in the country dedicated to developing a pipeline of emerging professionals who enter the workforce with the skills and commitment necessary to address unmet health needs. Fellows are competitively chosen from graduate health professional students enrolled at major North Carolina universities.
PEMBROKE, NC
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter to Princeton University

The Academic Freedom Alliance released a public letter to Princeton University calling on the university to reaffirm the academic freedom of classics professor Joshua Katz. On July 8, 2020, Professor Joshua Katz published an opinion piece in an online journal reacting to the July 4th public letter signed by many members of the Princeton faculty. In that piece he criticized a student group that had operated on campus a few year earlier and hyperbolically characterized it as a "small local terrorist group." This piece generated a series of responses on campus, including the university's spokesman claim that Professor Katz would be investigated for potential disciplinary action as a result of his extramural speech. More recently, in a university-sponsored freshman orientation event Professor Katz was singled out for criticism by the Carl Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding. On a website of the university and co-sponsored by myriad university administrative units including the Office of the Vice Provost of Institutional Equity and Diversity, Professor Katz is held out as an example of a professor making a racist statement and is shown being denounced by the university president, the Classics department, and the chairs of two academic units for engaging in racist speech.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Phys.org

To help Black students feel safer, schools must embrace their cultural identity

To create a safer learning environment for Black students, schools should turn to culturally relevant and Afrocentric policies and practices that better incorporate their identity in the school culture, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The research, published earlier this year in School Psychology International, suggested that practices...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy