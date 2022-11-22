ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bay Village, FL

Trans woman who was reported missing found in Texas

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
 2 days ago

Joao "Julia" da Silva, a 23-year-old trans woman, was found in Texas on Tuesday after she was last seen by family members leaving her residence in North Bay Village, Florida, on March 24.

North Bay Village police are working with local authorities and family members to coordinate her return. The investigation into her disappearance remains ongoing.

Authorities said da Silva frequents the Miami, Miami Beach and Wilton Manors LGBTQ communities . She was seen in video surveillance at a gas station on Monday night in the South Miami area near Homestead.

"With this video footage, what concerns us is that she did appear disoriented," said Paul Battaglia, the LGBT liaison officer at the North Bay Village Police Department. "She also did appear alone, which is unusual for her."

Transgender people are four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of violence, according to a study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.

MORE: Black trans women live in fear after pattern of deaths in Chicago

Battaglia said the department is taking the heightened risks against this population into account.

North Bay Village Police - PHOTO: Police are looking for information about Joao "Julia" da Silva, a 23-year-old trans woman, missing since March 24, when she was last seen leaving her residence in North Bay Village, in Florida by family members.

"We understand the statistics. They're are at a higher probability for violence, self-harm," he said. "So we did ask those pertinent questions at the initial intake. She does not suffer from any previous mental health history, no depression, no self-harm, because that's very important to us."

MORE: Amid anti-LGBTQ efforts, transgender community finds joy in 'chosen families'

“That’s all we want, to make sure she is OK,” da Silva's best friend, Tatiana, told ABC-affiliate WPLG when da Silva was missing . Da Silva's mother had reportedly flown in from Japan to help with the search.

If anyone has information on da Silva’s whereabouts, the North Bay Village Police Department urges them to reach out to the agency at (305)758-2626.

Sandra Decker
03-30

she's still a human being. shes still is someone's baby, someone's sibling. she is still loved by her friends n family.

Watchful 1
03-30

Not surprised by the hate comments. But you have to wonder how mentally sick a person have to be to teach their generations to hate someone because they don't look or speak like you.. It's mind blowing.

ImpeachBidenThePedo
03-31

if you tried to transcend into a woman but was born a man than this article should say A man was found in Texas. I didn't ask for this story to be throwing in my face but since it was trying to transgender out of one sex and into another is a mental illness. I could care less what any of you think about what I think about it. it's a sick mental situation and we should be helping these people to get past these sick thoughts and not telling them that it's okay or normal to do. there's no way you can normalize transgenderism. call me transphobe all you want I wear that like a badge of honor

ABC News

