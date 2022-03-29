City of Detroit announces $2.5 million in Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grants for 35 community organizations

Nonprofits and groups get funding to offer residents senior programs, food assistance, summer youth programs, job training, adult education, after-school activities and more

The City of Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization Department (HRD) announced today that it has awarded almost $2.5 million in grants to 35 community organizations through the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, helping to provide key funding for nonprofits and neighborhood service organizations across the city.

The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund (NOF) program is part of the City's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, and provides funds for public services that improve the quality of life for low- and moderate-income residents in the city. The program awards grants in five areas: education, seniors, recreation, health and public safety. The $2.5 million comes from the projected $33.8 million in CDBG funds allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to Detroit in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

"These are outstanding nonprofits and community organizations that provide important services across our city,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “For years, the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund has been there to support them in their mission. This year is no different and we're proud to announce the 35 organizations that will be able to take part in this grant opportunity this year. Between the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund and the upcoming Neighborhood Beautification Fund, we are providing more resources than ever to help Detroiters strengthen and beautify their community."

"Our goal through this program is to support the organizations that help support Detroit on a daily basis, offering important programs and services on which so many Detroiters rely,” added Julie Schneider, director of HRD. “The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund helps build capacity at public service organizations and helps keep these programs going, helping to create a better city for all Detroiters.”

Detroit’s NOF program has been around since 1976, and is one of many initiatives benefitting Detroit residents that are administered by HRD. Any Detroit community organization, human service organization, or nonprofit can apply. To help groups with the application process each fall, HRD holds an informational training session. Applications are reviewed by HRD, which then makes recommendations to Detroit City Council on which proposals to award funding. After the funds are awarded, HRD will monitor recipients and collect reporting on how the funds are spent.

The next application process for NOF funding will begin in September. Details will be available at www.detroitmi.gov/hrd.

“Just as the City relies on our community partners to help make a better Detroit for everyone, HRD stands by to help those partners in need of funding,” said Tamra Fountaine Hardy, director of HRD’s Neighborhood Services Division. “HRD stands ready to help these organizations to successfully apply for funding for the programs that help Detroiters be more successful themselves.”

The 35 recipients of this year’s NOF grants are:

