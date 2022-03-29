ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

City of Detroit announces $2.5 million in Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grants for 35 community organizations

Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan
 1 day ago

City of Detroit announces $2.5 million in Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grants for 35 community organizations

Nonprofits and groups get funding to offer residents senior programs, food assistance, summer youth programs, job training, adult education, after-school activities and more

The City of Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization Department (HRD) announced today that it has awarded almost $2.5 million in grants to 35 community organizations through the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, helping to provide key funding for nonprofits and neighborhood service organizations across the city.

The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund (NOF) program is part of the City's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, and provides funds for public services that improve the quality of life for low- and moderate-income residents in the city. The program awards grants in five areas: education, seniors, recreation, health and public safety. The $2.5 million comes from the projected $33.8 million in CDBG funds allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to Detroit in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

"These are outstanding nonprofits and community organizations that provide important services across our city,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “For years, the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund has been there to support them in their mission. This year is no different and we're proud to announce the 35 organizations that will be able to take part in this grant opportunity this year. Between the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund and the upcoming Neighborhood Beautification Fund, we are providing more resources than ever to help Detroiters strengthen and beautify their community."

"Our goal through this program is to support the organizations that help support Detroit on a daily basis, offering important programs and services on which so many Detroiters rely,” added Julie Schneider, director of HRD. “The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund helps build capacity at public service organizations and helps keep these programs going, helping to create a better city for all Detroiters.”

Detroit’s NOF program has been around since 1976, and is one of many initiatives benefitting Detroit residents that are administered by HRD. Any Detroit community organization, human service organization, or nonprofit can apply. To help groups with the application process each fall, HRD holds an informational training session. Applications are reviewed by HRD, which then makes recommendations to Detroit City Council on which proposals to award funding. After the funds are awarded, HRD will monitor recipients and collect reporting on how the funds are spent.

The next application process for NOF funding will begin in September. Details will be available at www.detroitmi.gov/hrd.

“Just as the City relies on our community partners to help make a better Detroit for everyone, HRD stands by to help those partners in need of funding,” said Tamra Fountaine Hardy, director of HRD’s Neighborhood Services Division. “HRD stands ready to help these organizations to successfully apply for funding for the programs that help Detroiters be more successful themselves.”

The 35 recipients of this year’s NOF grants are:

Youth Connection

Education

Training youth 14-24 years old for careers. Providing youth programs in outdoor recreation and community service.

Comments / 0

Related
The Augusta Chronicle

Georgia Power Foundation pledges $2.5 million to the HUB for Community Innovation project

A $2.5 million grant from the Georgia Power Foundation is the latest investment announced in the HUB for Community Innovation project. Expected to open to the public in the next few months, the 33,000-square-foot HUB for Community Innovation Center, also known as HUB West, will house four locally-based nonprofits – Augusta Locally Grown, Augusta University...
AUGUSTA, GA
2 On Your Side

NYS invests $2.5 million in funding for a Mental Health Resource Center for schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The demand for mental health support has only intensified since the start of the pandemic. Given the impact that COVID-19 has had on young people, in particular students, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state is investing $2.5 million dollars from the state budget, over the course of five years, towards creating a Mental Health Resource Center for schools.
BUFFALO, NY
New Britain Herald

Newington Community Fund planning to distribute $25,000 in grant awards

NEWINGTON – Need money for a good community cause? There is still time to apply for a grant from the Greater Together Newington Community Fund. Started by the Hartford Foundation of Public Giving, (HFPG) the Newington CF is planning to distribute $25,000 in grant awards up to $5,000 each this coming May. The organization just extended its original deadline by two weeks and is now accepting applications until March 31.
NEWINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Kansas City Star

KC’s neighborhood grant program could give out as much as $10 million. Here’s what to know

Since Rebuild KC’s neighborhood grant application went live, the city has received more than 300 applications for projects that will improve the quality of Kansas City neighborhoods, according to City of KCMO spokesperson Maggie Green. In the mix are applications for street resurfacing, environmental infrastructure, affordable housing units and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
heart.org

Los Angeles community impact organizations receive funding to address health inequity

DALLAS, March 17, 2022 –To sustainably address the social and economic impediments to health equity, the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, today announced four Los Angeles-based organizations and social enterprises focused on improving mental health, food insecurity and economic equity will receive $465,000 in grant and convertible equity funding from the Association’s Social Impact Fund.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne to invest $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – Mayor Tom Henry and the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division today announced the 2022 construction plan for neighborhood infrastructure improvements. The projects will total a record $38.5 million. All four quadrants of the City will see enhancements. This year will...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Oakland County Moms

Oakland County Open Swim Programs

Oakland County Open Swim Programs – Oakland County, Michigan high school or community pools that offer open swim, swim lessons or open swimming programs for adults and children. The times, cost and rules for Oakland County open swim programs in Oakland County vary wildly among the school districts. You...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan

148
Followers
360
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit, Michigan

Comments / 0

Community Policy