Helen R. Cox was born on Christmas Day, 1930, at Cushing Memorial Hospital to Fred and Helen (Hilscher) Ettline. After high school, she earned her RN at Bethany Hospital, School of Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas. She began her nursing career as a public health nurse in Platte County, MO, but spent most of her career at Cushing Memorial Hospital where she was part of a close knit group of nurses and staff who continue to keep in touch.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO