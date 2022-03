In August 1999, an elephant who was just a few weeks old found herself stuck in a drying waterhole. To make matters worse, her herd was forced to abandon her, leaving the infant to fend for herself. On her own, she didn’t stand a chance. But thanks to the intervention of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT), she was given a second chance, just like many other elephants they’ve saved over the years.

