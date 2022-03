BOSTON (CBS) — A construction worker died while working on the demolition of the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston Saturday night. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said the worker sustained a “substantial fall” from the ninth floor of the garage doing demolition work, causing a partial collapse of the garage. “Any building being demolished is a dangerous scene,” Dempsey said. “Probably more dangerous than when they’re putting them up.” Boston Police Captain Kelley McCormick said the worker was operating a “smaller” crane when the floor came crashing down. There was debris laying on top of the equipment after it fell. Suffolk County...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO