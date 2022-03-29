Spotify rolls out COVID-19 'content advisory' on podcast episodes

Spotify has rolled out its COVID-19 “content advisory” for podcast episodes.

Spotify has rolled out a COVID-19 “content advisory” for podcast episodes after facing criticism for pandemic misinformation on its platform.

The streaming company initially announced its intent to implement the advisories in January.

“Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a January press release. “We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19.”

The new content advisory, which has started being added to any podcast episode that discusses COVID-19, contains a link that directs the listeners to Spotify’s COVID-19 Hub.

Spotify decided to add the advisories following backlash from artists and listeners for the company allowing podcasters, particularly Joe Rogan, to use the platform to fuel what has been considered as misinformation about the coronavirus.

In response, a number of artists, including Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, removed their music from the streaming service.

“We take this seriously,” Ek said, “and will continue to partner with experts and invest heavily in our platform functionality and product capabilities for the benefit of creators and listeners alike.”