ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Spotify rolls out COVID-19 'content advisory' on podcast episodes

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cch8Z_0etDv2SD00
  • Spotify has rolled out its COVID-19 “content advisory” for podcast episodes.
  • The streaming company initially announced its intent to implement the advisories in January following backlash over COVID-19 misinformation.
  • The new content advisory, which is now being added to any podcast episode that discusses COVID-19, contains a link directing listeners to Spotify’s COVID-19 Hub.

Spotify has rolled out a COVID-19 “content advisory” for podcast episodes after facing criticism for pandemic misinformation on its platform.

The streaming company initially announced its intent to implement the advisories in January.

“Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a January press release. “We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The new content advisory, which has started being added to any podcast episode that discusses COVID-19, contains a link that directs the listeners to Spotify’s COVID-19 Hub.

Spotify decided to add the advisories following backlash from artists and listeners for the company allowing podcasters, particularly Joe Rogan, to use the platform to fuel what has been considered as misinformation about the coronavirus.

In response, a number of artists, including Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, removed their music from the streaming service.

“We take this seriously,” Ek said, “and will continue to partner with experts and invest heavily in our platform functionality and product capabilities for the benefit of creators and listeners alike.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Hill
The Hill

522K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

396M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
SFGate

Meghan Markle Podcast Coming to Spotify This Summer, After Royal Couple Resolves Concerns Over Streamer’s Handling of COVID Misinfo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell production firm says it’s satisfied that Spotify is adequately addressing the problem of misinformation on its platform — and announced that a podcast featuring Markle will hit the audio-streaming platform this summer. The latest development comes after the couple in January...
CELEBRITIES
Forbes

Four Tips To Make Your Podcast Content Stand Out

Savitha Nanjappa is a Award-Winning Success Coach, Founder of Success With Savitha, Podcast Host, Entrepreneur & Speaker. Podcasts are an excellent tool for building thought leadership—either as a personal brand or a business brand. How popular are podcasts really? Global data as recent as July 2021 shows that there...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ek
Person
Neil Young
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Joni Mitchell
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Netflix to Test $2.99 Fee for Sharing Accounts with Outside Users

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is officially launching a test for subscribers to pay for shared accounts, starting with users in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. Variety has reported that the streaming giant is rolling out an option for members to share accounts with people outside of their primary household, for a fee. Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, described the new feature as a way to “easily and securely” share accounts “while also paying a bit more.” Variety cited that the new subscription options will roll out in the next few weeks and may or...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Hey, Google, Stop Recording Those Embarrassing Searches: How to Delete Your Voice History

People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from their customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since made a change, requiring you to opt in to having voice searches recorded in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Podcasters#Episodes
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
9to5Mac

Meta introduces Slack-like shortcuts to Messenger

Today, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has introduced the beginning of a series of shortcuts to its Messenger platform. Its new command system brings more fun and efficiency to your messages. Two shortcuts are available today on both iOS and Android: @everyone and /silent. Both are meant to spice up...
SOFTWARE
Time Out Global

The 15 best podcasts on Spotify

True crime, weird history, frank sex talk and absolutely no Joe Rogan – these are the best podcasts streaming exclusively on Spotify. It’s a shame that you can’t talk about the best podcasts on Spotify without first addressing Joe Rogan. The smooth-headed and even smoother-brained disinformation machine might host the platform’s most popular chat-cast, but there are plenty of other informative, entertaining and innovative shows on the platform that are worth celebrating and are being overshadowed by the wide cloud of controversy hanging over The Joe Rogan Experience.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Android Police

Spotify begins testing TikTok-inspired podcast feed

Spotify made a low-key acquisition last year, picking up a podcast discovery platform called Podz for just shy of $50 million. Thankfully, the name is gone, but the technology from Podz powers a new UI test rolling out to some Spotify users. The toolbar now has a button that launches a TikTok-style feed of podcasts that could help you find your next pod-binge. Or if this change upsets you, there are other music services out there.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

YouTube planning to improve platform support for podcasts

Rumor mill: Users can already find a lot of podcasts on YouTube, but the platform doesn't officially support them the way it supports movies or music. Recent reports suggest that may change, though with no indication of when. Podnews claims to have received a presentation sent by YouTube to podcasters,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Coinspeaker

Chingari Partners with Fashion TV to Roll Out Exclusive Content

While the reach of Chingari is mostly localized in India and its neighboring countries, Fashion TV has a more global reach and as such, the partnership will push the short video app into the mainstream. India’s fast-growing short video app, Chingari has entered into an exclusive and mutually beneficial partnership...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Facebook Joins TikTok: What Does The Move Mean For Meta's Growth?

Facebook, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has signed up for a TikTok account. What Happened: Social media consultant Matt Navarra spotted the verified account created and Facebook has confirmed the account is real, TechCrunch reports. “Brands leverage a variety of channels, including some of our...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KOCO

Facebook and YouTube say they removed Zelenskyy deepfake video

Facebook and YouTube said Wednesday that they removed uploads of a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that purported to show him yielding to Russia. The deepfake spread widely online Wednesday, as noticed earlier by Vice's Motherboard. In the video, which CNN Business has reviewed, Zelenskyy appears to stand behind a presidential podium and in front of a backdrop, both of which feature the Ukrainian coat of arms. Wearing a green shirt, Zelenskyy speaks in Ukrainian, appearing to tell Ukrainians to put down their weapons in the weeks-old war against Russia.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hill

The Hill

522K+
Followers
63K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy