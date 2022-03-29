ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Health Tips Tuesday: managing your allergies

westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study evaluating rates of colorectal cancer found younger people have the steepest increasees in late stage colorectal cancer. Schools, pediatricians seeing uptick in cold, allergy cases. Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT. Dr....

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Improve your gut health with these tips from a dietician

Each year about 70 million Americans are affected by digestive disorders ranging from gallstones to Crohn’s disease. Registered dietitian Maya Feller joins TODAY to talk about ways to lower your risks and simple ways to promote a healthy gut.March 21, 2022.
FITNESS
WJLA

Be prepared! Expert offers tips on battling allergy symptoms this spring season

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — If you’re an allergy sufferer, you might have felt the shift from winter to spring before the official season change. 7News Health Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with the medical director of the Fairfax Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Clinic in Virginia to learn some preventative measures for those who want to enjoy the spring weather.
WASHINGTON, DC
WRAL

Tips for dealing with spring allergies

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Allergies can lead to more than itchy eyes and a runny nose. They can also trigger other significant health issues, such as an asthma attack.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Grand Haven Tribune

Sneezing, coughing, itchy eyes: How to manage your allergies in spring

Spring is arriving soon, which means warmer temperatures and more opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities. But if you’re one of the millions of Americans who suffer from allergies, going outside when pollen is in the air may not be a good idea. Here’s how to keep your seasonal allergies...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Health
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Transplants#Redwood Pediatrics#Adolescent Medicine#Tbi
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RunnersWorld

5 Ways to Reduce Chronic Inflammation in the Body

After you finish a run, a series of reactions kick in throughout the body. For one, white blood cells rush bio-chemicals to your legs, where they work to rebuild your hardworking, worn-out muscles. This process can last a few hours to a few days, depending on the damage incurred. During...
FITNESS
verywellhealth.com

5 Drinks That May Relieve Asthma Symptoms

Asthma is a chronic lung condition that affects around 25 million Americans, including 8% of adults and 7% of children. Symptoms of asthma include chest tightening, difficult breathing, mucous, coughing, and wheezing. Asthma is triggered differently in people and can be caused by allergies, exercise, and environmental toxins. While the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

How Long COVID May Bring on Lung, Heart, and Brain Complications

Recent studies show that coronavirus infection can cause long-term symptoms affecting multiple organs. Shortness of breath, fatigue, and “brain fog” are among the most common symptoms of long COVID. Research into the mechanisms of long COVID and possible treatments is ongoing. Infection with the novel coronavirus could lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Endometriosis and ovarian cancer genetically tied

University of Queensland researchers have demonstrated a genetic link between endometriosis and ovarian cancer subtypes enabling them to identify potential drug targets for therapy and increasing the understanding of both diseases. Previous studies have shown that endometriosis sufferers have a slightly increased risk of developing epithelial ovarian cancer. Dr. Sally...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

Can CBD Help in Managing Nerve Pain and Nerve Damage?

This article was originally published on CBD Cream Site. To view the original article, click here. Pain signals are carried to the brain through neuronal transmissions within the body. Although this sensation is unpleasant, it serves a critical purpose: it protects the body from injury. When you put your foot on a heated surface, your brain receives a warning signal. In healthy persons, this is how the procedure should work. Patients with neuropathic pain, on the other hand, have a malfunctioning nerve signaling system. To put it another way, the pain signals are received by your brain and you experience pain, but there is no evident cause for the discomfort.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy