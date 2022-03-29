ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Watch: Wiz Khalifa Celebrates A Decade Of ‘Rolling Papers’ In Upcoming Documentary ‘Still Rolling Papers’

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhSdQ_0etDrKOs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZrzR_0etDrKOs00

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

A 30-minute documentary about Wiz Khalifa’s journey from hometown hero to global superstar debuts today (Mar. 29). Still Rolling Papers is the story of how a crew of friends took their dreams into their own hands and built one of the most impactful movements within Hip Hop. Watch the trailer below.

The short Blair Avery-directed documentary presented by HipHopDX is a story of resilience, self belief, taking risks and ignoring negativity and outside forces. The documentary features rapper Wiz Khalifa and interviews from Chevy Woods, Curren$y, Snoop Dogg and more as they reflect on over ten years of the iconic collective, Taylor Gang.

Rolling Papers is Wiz Khalifa’s third studio album, which was released on March 29, 2011 by Atlantic Records and Rostrum Records. It was his first album under a major label after his record breaking independent releases, Show and Prove and Deal or No Deal . Rolling Papers debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, with first-week sales of 197,000 copies in the United States. It was proof that Wiz Khalifa and the entire Taylor Gang had created an infectious movement in rap music that has garnered them great success nearly decade later.

Wiz and the gang had fans proudly wearing Chuck Taylors again, getting stoned and ultimately, living life carefree. The movement has rendered Wiz as an icon amongst the greats in Hip Hop music. Some of his musical icons like Snoop Dogg recognize him as one of the greats, creating his own wave in an otherwise difficult industry to breakthrough. Now, Wiz is being celebrated for his accomplishments.

Khalifa lends a special tribute to his fallen friends, Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller and he also thanks his fans for over a decade of support.

Still Rolling Papers is executive produced by Wiz Khalifa, Will Dzombak, Kevin Hofman and Sharath Cherian in association with Atlantic Records, Warner Music Group and SMAC Entertainment.

There are hundreds of fans patiently waiting for the release this afternoon. The documentary will release today, Mar. 29 at 5:00 pm PT on Wiz Khalifa’s YouTube . Be sure to check the trailer below.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

515K+

Views

Follow GlobalGrind and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Complex

50 Cent Reacts to Snoop Dogg Saying He’ll Be a ‘Legend in Rap Forever’

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent go way back, so it’s no surprise Snoop had some very kind words for the Queens native. Back in November, Uncle Snoop appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he gave Fif his flowers. “50 is gon’ be a legend in rap forever,” he said. “His records, his music, his movie—his shit he did just changed the whole game of New York, and just run New York for a minute and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out, he got that shit on lock. I’m a student right now and I’m trying to learn from him. It’s true, you can teach an old dog a new trick, that’s if he’s willing to listen.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

GU Jams: Lizzo Teases New Single, Plus Listen To New Music By Latto, Coco Jones, Chance The Rapper And Cardi B.

Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Chevy Woods
Person
Mac Miller
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music Group#Film Star#Getty Images#Rolling Papers#Hiphopdx#Atlantic Records#Rostrum Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Royce Da 5'9 Says The Game Would 'Have His Hands Full' Trying To Battle Eminem

Royce Da 5’9 and producer Mike Zombie hopped on Instagram Live recently to discuss The Game’s claim he’s a “better” rapper than Eminem. Zombie, who’s been working with Game on his forthcoming album, said he was “rapping at a very, very high level. He got shit to prove. He rappin’ like other n-ggas. He in that bag, bro.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Embraces The "Sunshine" On New Song With Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Latto released her new full-length studio album, 777, on Friday (March 25) with features from 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, and more. One of the standout songs on the record is her new collaboration with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino, "Sunshine." Arriving on the...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Quincy Jones’ Kids: Meet His 7 Children, Including Rashida Jones & Quincy Jones III

The legendary music producer is the proud papa of six daughters and one son. Find out more about his incredible brood here!. Quincy Jones is an absolute legend in the music industry. The 89-year-old Chicago native is responsible for some of the biggest songs by such iconic performers as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Michael Jackson. His work as a composer, writer and producer earned him a whopping 80 Grammy nominations, with 28 wins. He’s even been nominated for an Oscar on seven occasions! Hitting the high note time after time has allowed the former jazz musician to achieve a massive net worth of $500 million!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
MUSIC
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy