Pennsylvania State

This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall
 1 day ago
A restaurant with multiple locations is being credited as having the best waffles in Pennsylvania .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best waffles in every state , which included Waffles Incaffinated as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"The best of two breakfast worlds are combined at Waffles Incaffinated , where you can order a unique eggs benedict," Eat This, Not That 's Megan Dubois wrote. "The English muffin gets swapped out for—you guessed it!—a waffle."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best waffles in every state:

  1. Alabama- Yo' Mama's (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Waffles and Whatnot (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Zuzu (Phoenix)
  4. Arkansas- The Colonial Pancake and Waffle House (Hot Springs)
  5. California- & Waffles (North Hollywood)
  6. Colorado- Waffle Brothers (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- The Sloppy Waffle (Newington)
  8. Delaware- Metro Diner (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- The Blue Fish (Jacksonville)
  10. Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- Pancakes & Waffles BLD (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- Waffle Me Up (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Chicago Waffles (multiple locations)
  14. Indiana- Milktooth (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Mullets Restaurant (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Dempsey's Biscuit Company (Wichita)
  17. Kentucky- Wild Eggs (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Toast (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- The Sinful Kitchen (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Waffie (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- Zinneken's Waffles (Cambridge)
  22. Michigan- Omelette and Waffle Cafe (multiple locations)
  23. Minnesota- Hot Plate (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Fill-Up with Billups (Biloxi)
  25. Missouri- The Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream (Maplewood)
  26. Montana- Stuffed Crepes & Waffles (Bozeman)
  27. Nebraska- Reactor (Lincoln)
  28. Nevada- Tiabi Coffee & Waffle (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- The Friendly Toast (multiple locations)
  30. New Jersey- Brownstone Pancake Factory (Englewood Cliffs)
  31. New Mexico- Tia B's La Waffleria (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Wafels & Dinges (multiple locations)
  33. North Carolina- Cast Iron Waffles (Charlotte)
  34. North Dakota- Black Coffee and Waffle Bar (Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Wally Waffle (Akron)
  36. Oklahoma- Waffle Champion (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- The Waffle Window (Hawthorne)
  38. Pennsylvania- Waffles Incaffinated (multiple locations)
  39. Rhode Island- Rhody Hen Cafe (Pawtucket)
  40. South Carolina- Sweet Belgium (King Street in Charleston)
  41. South Dakota- Phillips Avenue Diner (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- The Loveless Cafe (Nashville)
  43. Texas- Sweet Paris (Houston)
  44. Utah- Bruges Waffles & Frites (multiple locations)
  45. Vermont- Mary's Cafe (West Rutland)
  46. Virginia- Sunnyside Cafe and Restaurant (Virginia Beach)
  47. Washington- BeBop Waffle Shop (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Waffle Hut (Sutton)
  49. Wisconsin- Mad Rooster (Milwaukee)
  50. Wyoming- Corbet's Cabin Top of the World Waffles (Teton Village)

CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pittsburgh, PA
