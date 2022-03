Francis Marion University will be able to help school districts retain teachers thanks to a recently awarded grant by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education. The university will receive just over $347,000 during the next three years to fund the new Center of Excellence for Teacher Retention and Induction in the Pee Dee. The center will be housed in FMU’s School of Education and focus on early-career teachers’ effectiveness, resilience and well-being.

MARION, SC ・ 15 DAYS AGO