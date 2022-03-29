ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mom or Mum? The mother of all names

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4df5LR_0etDjwDS00
Are you still calling your mum Mummy?

What a delightful piece by Zoe Williams on still calling her mum Mummy (28 March). My mum is Canadian and I am British. It only occurred to me a few years ago that she has been signing her name Mom in cards to me for 40-odd years and I have been writing her name as Mum for just as many. In an attempt to redress this cultural insensitivity I apologised and asked which she’d prefer. In that wonderfully forgiving way of mums, she said: “It’s fine, I answer to either.”

Lucy Matthews

Liverpool

In his obituary of Sir John Elliott (24 March), Paul Preston writes that “his books ... had given him hero status in Catalonia. There, over the years, as in Spain, he was showered with prestigious prizes.” This implies that Catalonia is not part of Spain. Is this what Preston believes?

Roger Mortimore

Madrid, Spain

I don’t understand why David L Gosling (Letters, 28 March) should be so upset at the church’s refusal to approve the removal of Tobias Rustat’s plaque. Reprehensible though it was, slavery was a way of life worldwide for centuries. What does the removal of plaques mean? Will Rustat and his fellow traders feel the rap across their knuckles?

Helen Keating

Gatehouse of Fleet, Dumfries and Galloway

Let’s have no more suggestions for boiling potatoes please (Letters, 27 March). I don’t want to live in a society where people are hungry, full stop. Let’s all go on a hunger strike for adequate welfare benefits and taxing us pious middle class lot for allowing this to happen.

Jude McGowan

London

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Williams
BBC

Twin thought to be UK's most premature to survive goes home

One of two twins thought to be the most premature to survive in the UK is home. Harry and Harley Crane were born at 22 weeks and five days on 26 October 2021 at a Nottingham hospital. After almost five months in intensive care, Harry - who now weighs 6lb...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mums#Catalonia#Slavery#Uk#Canadian#British
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Long-lost Canova sculpture bought for couple’s garden could fetch £8m

It was one of the last marble sculptures completed by the great Italian artist Antonio Canova before his death in 1822 and depicts Mary Magdalene in a state of grief. But Maddalena Giacente (Recumbent Magdalene) – originally commissioned by the then British prime minister, Lord Liverpool – became an art world “sleeping beauty” as her authorship was gradually forgotten and her whereabouts became unknown.
VISUAL ART
Refinery29

Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female police officers were present during the search, with teachers standing outside the room. The girl’s mother was not notified by the school in advance, and was informed of the incident by her daughter. Three Metropolitan police officers are under investigation as a result, and the report has stated categorically that the search was “insufficiently attuned to her best interests or right to privacy” and that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in choosing to involve the police.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

218K+
Followers
61K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy