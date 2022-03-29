ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC To Introduce New Set Of Rules For Buying A Home & It's The First Of Its Kind In Canada

By Morgan Leet
Narcity
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuying real estate in B.C. could become slightly less stressful thanks to new rules aimed at protecting homebuyers. The province is set to be the first in Canada to implement a cooling-off period, which would allow people buying homes a chance to change their minds. Seven-day cooling-off periods are...

