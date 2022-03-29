ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo pushes Breath of the Wild sequel to spring 2023

By Shawn Knight
 1 day ago
In a nutshell: Zelda fans looking forward to getting their hands on the Breath of the Wild sequel this year will be sorely disappointed by Nintendo's latest announcement. Series producer Eiji Aonuma said the game, which was originally targeting a 2022 release, has been moved back to spring 2023....

Person
Eiji Aonuma
