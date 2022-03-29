ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weehawken, NJ

3 men charged after 2.5 kilos of cocaine worth $125K seized in NJ

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpKT7_0etDjDw700

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- Three men were charged with multiple drug offenses and had 5.5 pounds worth $125,000 in cocaine seized from a New Jersey home following a month-long sting operation, authorities announced.

John Perez, 31, Nicolas Mora-Daza, 24, and Christopher Gonzalez, 33 were arrested on Thursday by officials, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

A court-authorized search warrant of a home in Weehawken and the purchase of drugs on multiple dates by an undercover officer as part of the investigation resulted in the recovery of approximately 2.5 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $125,000, authorities said.

Mora-Daza is charged with distribution (cocaine), possession with the intent to distribute, five counts of possession with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, five counts of possession with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, conspiracy to distribute, resisting arrest, three counts of distribution, and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute.

Gonzalez is charged with possession with the intent to distribute (cocaine), possession with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, conspiracy to distribute, and resisting arrest.

Perez faces first-degree possession with the intent to distribute (cocaine), third-degree possession with the intent to distribute charges as well as possession with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, conspiracy to distribute, and resisting arrest.

They were taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

Gonzalez and Mora-Daza appeared in court Friday and were released with conditions. Perez is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday.

Comments / 3

WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880

9K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Weehawken, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Weehawken, NJ
Daily Voice

DRUG BUST: Cocaine, Pot, Guns Seized From DelCo Couple

Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized cocaine, pot, and guns. Jamal Rose, 30, and his wife, DaShonna Rose, 30, both of Glenolden, were arrested on several drug-dealing charges, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday, March 17. Jamal Rose was additionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Residents Arrested For Selling Drugs

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – After a two-month long investigation, two residents have been arrested for storing and selling several different drugs out of their home in Seaside Heights, officials said. A joint investigation identified 22-year-old Jimmey Bryant Jr. and 18-year-old Ceeyanna Pringle, both of Seaside Heights, were using their home...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Lottery winner robbed on Main Street

POUGHKEEPSIE – A man who forcibly robbed another man of lottery winnings has been arrested by the City of Poughkeepsie police. The incident occurred on Saturday and the suspect was arrested on Sunday. According to police, 54-year-old Thomas Brown robbed a man who had just cashed a winning lottery...
Daily Voice

Jersey City Police Officer Jose Vargas Dies Suddenly, 35

The Jersey City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Officer Jose Vargas died on March 17, 2022. He was 35 years old. Born in Puerto Rico, Vargas later moved to Jersey City and attended the Midtown Community School, then Bayonne High School, graduating from Ferris High school, according to his obituary. He later attended NJCU.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Drugs#Correctional Facility
Daily Voice

Deadly Elizabeth Hotel Lobby Stabbing Leads To Bergen County Man's Arrest: Prosecutor

A Bergen County man is facing various murder charges in the stabbing death of a Brooklyn resident earlier this week in Elizabeth, authorities announced. Javan Johnson, 30, of Bergenfield, stabbed 37-year-old Marlon Pantin at the Country Inn & Suites around 1 a.m. on Monday, March 21, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. Sources tell Daily Voice Pantin was stabbed in his chest.
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in N.J., authorities say

A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy