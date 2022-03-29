3 men charged after 2.5 kilos of cocaine worth $125K seized in NJ

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- Three men were charged with multiple drug offenses and had 5.5 pounds worth $125,000 in cocaine seized from a New Jersey home following a month-long sting operation, authorities announced.

John Perez, 31, Nicolas Mora-Daza, 24, and Christopher Gonzalez, 33 were arrested on Thursday by officials, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

A court-authorized search warrant of a home in Weehawken and the purchase of drugs on multiple dates by an undercover officer as part of the investigation resulted in the recovery of approximately 2.5 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $125,000, authorities said.

Mora-Daza is charged with distribution (cocaine), possession with the intent to distribute, five counts of possession with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, five counts of possession with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, conspiracy to distribute, resisting arrest, three counts of distribution, and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute.

Gonzalez is charged with possession with the intent to distribute (cocaine), possession with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, conspiracy to distribute, and resisting arrest.

Perez faces first-degree possession with the intent to distribute (cocaine), third-degree possession with the intent to distribute charges as well as possession with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, conspiracy to distribute, and resisting arrest.

They were taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

Gonzalez and Mora-Daza appeared in court Friday and were released with conditions. Perez is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday.