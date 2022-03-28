ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Victim stabbed to death on Las Vegas Strip bridge ID'd as off-duty Washington officer

By Matthew Seeman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of stabbing another person to death on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge refused to appear in court Monday as a police department in Washington state identified the victim as an off-duty officer. Freddy Allen, 58, did not appear for an...

