ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Endless Breakfast’: Denny’s has a new deal for ‘Americans impacted by rising inflation’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Vivian Chow
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyP1H_0etDePkS00

UTAH ( KTVX ) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the country, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet.

This week, Denny’s began offering an Endless Breakfast promotion designed to help “Americans impacted by rising inflation,” the chain announced in a press release.

Applebee’s franchise exec: Spiking gas prices great for hiring workers at ‘lower wage’

“As inflation reaches historic levels and Americans face rising prices at gas pumps and sticker shock at supermarket checkouts, America’s Diner is offering Americans what they are so desperately seeking right now — value for their money — with the launch of a new Endless Breakfast promotion,” Denny’s wrote.

The deal, available for dine-in customers only, offers “endless” servings of buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs and hash browns for a base price of $6.99 per order, or $8.99 in select states. Guests can choose to add two pieces of bacon or sausage for an additional 99 cents or $1.49, depending on the location. (The optional bacon or sausage is not “endless” like the breakfast’s other components, Denny’s specified.)

The offer is scheduled to run through June 21.

What is ‘shadow inflation’?

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a 7.9% rise in inflation over the last year, marking the sharpest spike since 1982. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has already accelerated price increases for some exports, has also stoked fear of further price jumps for groceries , The Hill reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow Fox 46 Charlotte and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cadbury shrinks iconic Dairy Milk bars as inflation bites – but price stays the same

Cadbury has reduced the size of Dairy Milk sharing bars by 10 per cent, passing the impact of soaring costs to customers as inflation continues to bite.Parent company Mondelez blamed an increase in production costs for the shrinking of its larger bars from 200g to 180g.The bars are still being sold at £2, despite the size reduction.We’re facing the same challenges that so many other food companies have already reported when it comes to significantly increased production costsMondelezUS-based Mondelez said the ‘shrinkflation’ – reducing the size of a product but keeping its price the same in order to improve profitability...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Inflation is rising and its affecting millions of Americans

People are experiencing higher prices at the gas pump, grocery store, and even in their utility bills. Inflation is starting to become an issue for Americans across the US. In February 2022, it increased 7.9%. This is the highest level since January 1982. Inflation isn’t uncommon. It is actually normal in a healthy economy. Click here to read more.
BUSINESS
Wichita Eagle

Wendy’s New Menu Should Scare Burger King, McDonald’s

Back in 1983, Burger King's Croissan'wich seemed revolutionary. At the time, much like now, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report dominated the fast-food breakfast market with a very simple menu. It had the Egg McMuffin, pancakes, the Big Breakfast (pancakes, eggs, sausage patty, and a hash browns), and not much else.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Americans#United States#Food Drink#Endless Breakfast#The Labor Department
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

McDonald's and Wendy's Face a New Fast-Food Breakfast Challenger

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report reentered the breakfast market with unfortunate timing -- pretty much right as the pandemic began. Right when people stopped following a normal work schedule, the fast-food chain introduced its breakfast menu. Despite that hiccup, the chain has won morning share by doing what...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Brought Back This Cheesy Snack For A Limited Time

After a long buildup, Taco Bell has finally brought back its cheesy, limited-time menu item: nacho fries. As their name suggests, Taco Bell nacho fries are french fries with Mexican-inspired seasoning and a dipping sauce of melty cheese, according to a press release by the chain. First unveiled in 2018, they've reappeared for a short time every year since. In 2022, the nacho fries will be sold for $1.49 — or $5.49 when purchased inside a combo meal including a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, crunchy taco, and medium drink.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled

PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News. The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage. Because the inadequately sealed products have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Cost of vegetables soars by 75 per cent as inflation strikes Aussie wallets - and the price of meat and chicken is about to increase even MORE

The price of vegetables is set to skyrocket across Australia as the supply chain crisis worsens - with some products to jump as much as 75 per cent. The devastating floods that have hit large parts of the country's east coast combined with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen shortages in a variety of industries, with consumers set to feel the pinch.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why A Leaked Memo Scandal Is Leading To An Applebee's Boycott

The cost of fuel and food have strong ties. In 2021, supply chain issues caused the price of gas and foodstuffs to skyrocket, and many families felt this economic crunch, per NBC News. Rising gas costs have also affected the price of food in other countries. According to CP24, mounting diesel costs in Canada have influenced food prices, potentially by up to 35%. This inflation spells disasters for many, but one particular company has seemingly celebrated the skyrocketing cost of oil.
BUSINESS
Cincinnati CityBeat

McDonald's Tests New Chicken Breakfast Sandwich in Ohio

According to statistics, chicken is the most popular meat in the world. And Ohioans seems to be pretty clucking happy to eat it, too. Fried chicken sandwiches have been like golden eggs for everyone from Popeyes to Chick-fil-A and Wendy's to Raising Cane's. McDonald's has taken notice and now has launched a special chicken breakfast sandwich in Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Applebee's wants to be more like McDonald's than Olive Garden

Applebee's used to pitch itself as a place for customers to come, sit, and stay a while. Then the pandemic happened, and Applebee's had to pivot. When local governments ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms, they had to quickly make their food available for delivery or pickup. For some restaurants, like pizzerias, that wasn't such a big deal. But for others, like Applebee's, it meant a drastic change in their operations — and a huge dip in sales, at least at first.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

What are the Taco Bell Freeze flavors?

FAMED Mexican-style fast food joint Taco Bell has announced an additional Freeze flavor just in time for the warmer seasons. In honor of the spring equinox, two new cherry-based flavors have hit stores. What are the Taco Bell Freeze flavors?. In March 2022, Taco Bell added two new Freeze flavors...
RESTAURANTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy