MLB

2022 Atlanta Braves World Series, win total, pennant and division odds

By Geoff Clark
 1 day ago
The Atlanta Braves hope to be the first team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to win back-to-back World Series titles.

Below, we look at the Atlanta Braves’ MLB futures odds, including their projected 2022 win total and World Series odds at Tipico Sportsbook.

Atlanta upset the 2020 champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series before beating the 2017 champion Houston Astros to win the 2021 World Series.

The Braves will try to run it back without former 1B Freddie Freeman. The 2020 National League MVP signed with the Dodgers after being unable to work out an extension with Atlanta.

The Braves are banking on the return of OF/DH Ronald Acuña Jr. and the maturation of uber-talented young starting pitchers in its rotation. Can Atlanta repeat?

Atlanta Braves’ 2022 World Series odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday, March 29 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Odds: +1300 (bet $100 to win $1,300)

The BRAVES (+1300) to win the World Series is definitely a ticket worth holding in your account even though no team has won back-to-back titles since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000.

Atlanta should be better this season since its lineup is stacked and there’s a world where the Braves have a top-five rotation in baseball.

Atlanta’s decision to depart with Freeman might not sit well with the fans, but the Braves replaced him quite nicely by trading for 28-year-old 1B Matt Olson, who has career averages of .360 wOBA and 132 wRC+.

That’s the only major move Atlanta made to a lineup that was good enough to win the World Series last year.

Acuña could return in May after being sidelined since July 2021 with a torn ACL. He’s one of MLB’s top-five players when healthy and his return combined with the addition of Olson more than makes up for the loss of Freeman.

SP Max Fried is one of my sleepers to win the 2022 NL Cy Young. SPs Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright are former first-round draft picks in their mid-20s with electric stuff. SP Charlie Morton is a cagy vet who had the second-highest WAR of his 14-year career in 2021.

On top of that, Braves SP Mike Soroka should return at some point this season after missing the last two years by tearing his Achillies twice. The 24-year-old former first-round pick was an All-Star and sixth in the NL Cy Young race his rookie season in 2019.

I wouldn’t go hard but I condone a SPRINKLE on the BRA,VES (+1300) to win the World Series.

Atlanta Braves’ 2022 playoff odds

Will the Braves make the playoffs: Yes -300 | No +240

PASS because there are enough good teams in the NL to make this -300 future a complete no-go. A -300 future that pays in six months has to be a lock and the Braves’ “yes, to make the playoffs” (-300) is by no means a lock.

Atlanta Braves’ 2022 win total

Over/Under: 90.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

BET the BRAVES OVER 90.5 REGULAR-SEASON WINS (-110).

Not only have the Braves won the NL East four straight years and gone 3-1 Over/Under its regular-season win total in that span, but Atlanta was better than its 88-73 overall record indicated last season.

For instance, the Braves had the fourth-worst luck in the MLB at minus-6, which essentially means Atlanta had six fewer wins in 2021 based on run differential.

Additionally, the Braves played sub-.500 ball before the All-Star game but went 44-28 in the second half after Fried became a legit ace. Fried struggled in the first half, only going 6-5 with a 4.71 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. But, post-All-Star break, Fried was 8-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 0.85 WHIP.

We can pencil in a top-10 season for the Braves’ lineup as a whole so if Fried and the rest of Atlanta’s rotation holds up its end of the bargin then the BRAVES will go OVER 90.5 WINS (-110).

Odds to win NL East Division

  • New York Mets +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • Atlanta Braves +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Philadelphia Phillies +425 (bet $100 to win $425)
  • Miami Marlins +1500 (bet $100 to win $1,500)
  • Washington Nationals +4000 (bet $100 to win $4,000)

On paper, there are three teams that could realistically win the NL East: Mets, Braves and Phillies. And while I think the wrong team is favored, Atlanta’s division winner prop would have to be at least +250 for me to take a stab.

PASS.

Odds to win National League

Odds: +600 (bet $100 to win $600)

Since I’m already sprinkling on Atlanta to win its second consecutive World Series, I’ll PASS ON THE BRAVES TO WIN THE NL.

You could make a strong case for either Atlanta’s future to win the title or the pennant, but I’d prefer the former and hedge before the World Series if need be.

