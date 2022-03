Services for LaVern Davis will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. The family will receive friends before the service at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Chariton Cemetery. A luncheon and a time of fellowship will be held at the funeral home following the burial.

CHARITON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO