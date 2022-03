Norman residents rally at state Capitol opposing turnpike plans, seeks to bring accountability to OTA. Hundreds of Normanites and residents from cities surrounding Norman flooded into the fourth floor of the Oklahoma Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, armed with shouts of "go away, OTA" that echoed through the halls, stretching into the Senate and House of Representative chambers. Their signs reflected worries of losing their homes to a turnpike, proposed to cut straight through the rural east side of Norman and extend along Indian Hills Road. Blindsided by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's announcement, residents brought their emotions to the lawmakers.

NORMAN, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO