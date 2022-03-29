ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Upcoming movies at the Bengal Theater

By Bob Devine
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Idaho State University moves into the final month of the spring semester, the Bengal Theater will be featuring many popular and acclaimed movies in the weeks to come at the Pond Student Union. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the feature playing this Thursday through Saturday at the Bengal...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Jared Leto: It’s ‘Heartbreaking’ That Movie Theaters Might Not Exist Without Marvel

Click here to read the full article. Jared Leto has ventured into the superhero worlds across DC and Marvel cinematic universes after finding fame in independent cinema, but the Oscar winner is fully aware of the modern ecosystem that fuels exhibition. “If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theaters would exist,” the “Morbius” star told Variety, admitting he’s a “bit of a snob when it comes to film.” “It doesn’t seem like there’s room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking.” After “Spider-Man: No Way Home” resurrected the theatergoing experience in the midst of the COVID-19...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

11 movies that might get you back into the theater this spring

As the spring 2022 season dawns, it seems likely that the films scheduled for release over the next few months will open into the most normal — or normal-seeming — moviegoing environment of the past two years. This has come about so gradually that it takes an effort to step back and appreciate it, but here we are, with lots of interesting motion pictures that will play in indoor cineplexes before live audiences.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jared Leto Believes Marvel Movies Saved Movie Theaters

In a time when few chose to attend movie theaters, Jared Leto says Marvel movies swooped in to save cinema as we know it. As exhibitors began to clamp down and close their locations amidst rising COVID cases, the Oscar-winning actor suggests it was Hollywood's biggest franchise to swoop in and set things right. The Morbius star appears in this week's cover story in Variety, and he makes such claims in his story.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pocatello, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Pocatello, ID
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haley Bennett
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Peter Dinklage
CNET

HBO Max: The 23 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. We're keeping track of what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
TV & VIDEOS
New Jersey Stage

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Celebrates Movie Musicals with "Something's Coming"

(OCEAN, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) returns to the Axelrod PAC stage the weekend of April 8-10 with suites from West Side Story, An American in Paris, The Sound of Music and more in a new show called “Something’s Coming.” Under the direction of AXCBT director Gabriel Chajnik, “Something’s Coming” will capture iconic moments from 10 favorite movie musicals. The cast includes over a dozen dancers from the AXCBT company as well as special guest dancers from the Sarasota Ballet, The Metropolitan Opera, The Ailey School and others.
PERFORMING ARTS
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

The Netflix conveyor belt sometimes serves up a sci-fi gem. Find strange ideas, commentary on current issues and space for satire. Or simply settle in for the perfect popcorn movie that allows you to shut your brain off for a couple of hours. Scroll down for our favorite sci-fi movies...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upcoming Movies#The Bengal Theater#Idaho State University#The Pond Student Union#Syrian#Scottish#The Los Angeles Times#Belgian#Egyptian
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 30

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. Today we must acknowledge Ryan Reynolds, the king of Netflix original movies. With The Adam Project entering Netflix's Global Top 10 list of its most popular movies in their first four weeks of release, Reynolds has three movies that rank among the streaming service's most watched of all time: Red Notice at No. 1, The Adam Project at No. 7, and 6 Underground at No. 9. The Adam Project is at No. 2 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Wednesday, March 30, behind sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 and ahead of heist thriller King of Thieves. Animated family comedies Despicable Me 2 (which is expiring tomorrow) and Shrek round out the top 5. It's mostly the same list as yesterday, with Swedish action movie Black Crab dropping from No. 8 to No. 10.
MOVIES
Collider

Daniel Kaluuya Sets His Writing Debut With Dystopian Drama 'The Kitchen' at Netflix

A man of many talents, Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) will soon be demonstrating his offscreen abilities. The Academy Award winner has co-written a dystopian flick based in the not-so-distant future titled The Kitchen. Penned alongside Gangs of London writer, Joe Murtagh, the drama was written for Netflix, which is great news for those of us hoping for a streamer-based release. Not the only two big names attached to the production, Kaluuya and Murtagh will be joined by Michael Fassbender who will serve The Kitchen as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

First 'Morbius' Social Reactions Call It Uninspiring, Camp, and the Worst Marvel Movie

With the expansion of the multiverse in a number of films and television shows, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing a number of strange, less traditional heroes join the fold, particularly when it comes to Marvel characters. Just one of those new, off-kilter heroes is Morbius, the vampiric lead of the film of the same name, out in theaters on April 1.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Oscar Winners Speak Out About the ‘Disrespectful’ and ‘Sad’ Pretaped Categories

Failure, as they say, is the key to success. And evidence of such was on display at the Oscars on Sunday. The Academy’s controversial decision to pretape eight technical award categories before the live show was certainly not the biggest takeaway from an eventful evening. But the new format was met with disapproval from audience members, fans watching at home and Oscar winners in the below-the-line fields.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Best Action Movies of All Time

On the surface, action movies are all about the adrenaline pumping fights, explosive shootouts, unkillable warriors and hopeless causes, with a little romance and comedy sprinkled in. Some follow classic battles between good and evil with larger-than-life personas taking on entire armies to fight for what’s right. Others portray a sea of gray characters trying […]
MOVIES
EW.com

Shooting for the moon: How Oscar Isaac brought Marvel's mysterious Moon Knight to life

Oscar Isaac wasn't sure he wanted to join the Marvel universe. The 43-year-old actor has built his career on both oddball genre projects (Annihilation, Inside Llewyn Davis) and high-profile blockbusters (Star Wars, Dune), amassing one of Hollywood's best and most eclectic resumes. He's no stranger to comic book movies, either: He lent his voice to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and he'll have an even bigger role in the upcoming sequel. (He also played the growling villain in 2016's ill-received X-Men: Apocalypse… but the less said about that one the better.)
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy