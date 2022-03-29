Upcoming movies at the Bengal Theater

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. Today we must acknowledge Ryan Reynolds, the king of Netflix original movies. With The Adam Project entering Netflix's Global Top 10 list of its most popular movies in their first four weeks of release, Reynolds has three movies that rank among the streaming service's most watched of all time: Red Notice at No. 1, The Adam Project at No. 7, and 6 Underground at No. 9. The Adam Project is at No. 2 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Wednesday, March 30, behind sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 and ahead of heist thriller King of Thieves. Animated family comedies Despicable Me 2 (which is expiring tomorrow) and Shrek round out the top 5. It's mostly the same list as yesterday, with Swedish action movie Black Crab dropping from No. 8 to No. 10.

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO