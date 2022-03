The first batch of artists set to perform at the 2022 Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival at the downtown San Diego waterfront was unveiled Friday. Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon and Gwen Stefani are among the artists headlining this year’s festival, set for Nov. 18-20. The names unveiled this week are among an initial batch of acts released by festival organizers, who say a second phase of artists will be revealed in May.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO