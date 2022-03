SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– The Shady Spring High School Archery Club took home the state championship Saturday, March 26. The sport is not officially recognized by the WVSSAC, so competitions are hosted by the state’s Division of Natural Resources. The middle school team was three points away from making the podium. William York is the […]

SHADY SPRING, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO