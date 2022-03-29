ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Sheriff: 4 Orange County deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four Orange County deputies were treated for possible fentanyl exposure, the sheriff's office said Tuesday. The deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle at the BP gas station on...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Bp
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy