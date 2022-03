Plans to relocate Austin's community court into downtown were once again put on hold March 24 while the city takes on a deeper review of the court's location and operations. Austin has been eyeing the historic municipal building at 124 W. Eighth St. as a possible new home for the Downtown Austin Community Court, or DACC, for months. The DACC handles cases for misdemeanors committed downtown and can provide alternative penalties and rehabilitation or other support services for defendants—many of whom are experiencing homelessness. Since last spring, the DACC has also taken on additional cases involving homelessness citywide for citations under Austin's reinstated public camping ban.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO