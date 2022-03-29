Kia’s EV9 SUV will move from concept to reality in 2023

As its name implies, the all-electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the high-riding alternative to the company's large, slicked-back EQS luxury sedan. The two share a platform and myriad other components, and they have identical wheelbases, but only the SUV offers a third row and seats seven. Its interior feels airier than the sedan thanks to extra headroom, and its design and material quality are equally high-end and similarly attractive. It's also available with Mercedes' 56-inch Hyperscreen, but while we're dazzled by the massive glass panel's appearance, we're put off by its lack of physical controls. The 2023 EQS SUV shares a battery with the EQS sedan, so we expect their powertrain configurations and output to be similar, but we can't confirm that until Mercedes-Benz officially does.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO