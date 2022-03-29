ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kia’s EV9 SUV will move from concept to reality in 2023

By Jon Fingas
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKia didn’t say what would change in the transition from concept to production. However, we’d expect the badge to cut many of the more exotic features, including the yoke, giant wheels, retractable roof rails and lounge-like seating modes. We wouldn’t be...

techcrunch.com

MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Kia EV6 AWD GT-Line First Test: Getting Sideways in Kia’s SUV-ish EV

Hey," we said to the MotorTrend test team as it pulled its instruments off the 2022 Kia EV6. "You guys all have something on your face. Something really odd-looking. Goodness gracious, are those … smiles?" Sure enough, the EV6 had elicited that rare sign of positive emotion among our...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi Building One More Q5 Before The SUV Goes Electric

Over the past couple of months, we've seen Audi prove that electric vehicles can be exciting. The German automaker's RS Q e-tron off-road racer made history this month by winning a challenging desert rally. Meanwhile, images captured during a winter testing session of the new e-tron Sportback crossover showed that the brand's on-road EVs can be fun to drive too. Ken Block's new toy is also an all-electric Audi that looks like a hoot to drive, but not all of the brand's cars are going electric just yet. In fact, the Audi Q5 is getting one more shot at electrification-free existence and, if these spy shots are anything to go by, it'll be a handsome-looking thing.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

As its name implies, the all-electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the high-riding alternative to the company's large, slicked-back EQS luxury sedan. The two share a platform and myriad other components, and they have identical wheelbases, but only the SUV offers a third row and seats seven. Its interior feels airier than the sedan thanks to extra headroom, and its design and material quality are equally high-end and similarly attractive. It's also available with Mercedes' 56-inch Hyperscreen, but while we're dazzled by the massive glass panel's appearance, we're put off by its lack of physical controls. The 2023 EQS SUV shares a battery with the EQS sedan, so we expect their powertrain configurations and output to be similar, but we can't confirm that until Mercedes-Benz officially does.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Honda HR-V: Everything We Know About the New Subcompact SUV

The 2023 Honda HR-V is just around the corner, as the automaker confirmed its subcompact SUV will make its debut on April 4. The second-generation HR-V will boast a complete redesign, looking far sleeker than the somewhat dowdy current model and differentiating itself from the European model. While the new...
HOME & GARDEN
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Prototype Shows New Design

A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLC-class is coming for 2023. The new compact luxury SUV looks similar to the current model but should include new features. The base GLC300 model will share its 255-hp turbo 2.0-liter inline-four with the C-class sedan. The Mercedes C-class sedan's SUV sibling is slated...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Reveals SEVEN New EVs Coming By 2024

The Blue Oval is taking electrification seriously. Stateside, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is cooking up a sales storm, while the E-Transit and F-150 Lightning are already showing the world that commercial vehicles and electric propulsion can, in fact, go together. Thinking ahead, Jim Farley recently announced the brand's intentions to split its ICE and EV departments. Separating the two, says the CEO, will allow the Ford Model e division to compete with Tesla.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

All of the Electric Vehicles That Come With Free Charging

Part of the deal with EVs is charging the electric vehicle, which can take some time to get used to. Some automakers are sweetening the deal with free charging at charging stations around the country. Electrify America and EVgo are the most popular companies offering complimentary unlimited DC charging for new cars.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-Benz EQG: Timing Confirmed For Factory G-Wagen EV

We've already seen a concept of what an electric G-Wagen would look like, and it seemed nearly production-ready. If you need more proof that the idea is real for the skeptics, Mercedes has finally confirmed the new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQG is slated for sale in 2024. The confirmation comes from the very top: Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Kallenius.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla forced to idle production at Gigafactory Shanghai again

Tesla’s round-the-clock factory suspended production for four days beginning Monday as Shanghai goes into lockdown. The automaker also shuttered the plant for two days in mid-March due to the virus’s resurgence there. Gigafactory Shanghai, the largest EV factory in the world, produces about 2,000 vehicles daily — mostly...
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Toyota GR Corolla Set to Debut Thursday, March 31

Mark your calendars for three days from now, folks. Not only is it payday for a lot of us working schlubs, but Carscoops reports it’s also the day we’ll see the Toyota GR Corolla — and that the car is slated for our shores. Apparently, Toyota hasn’t...
CARS
Daily Mail

Revealed: Millionaire Rishi Sunak borrowed £12,000 Kia Rio from Sainsbury's worker before putting in £30.01 of petrol for photo-op (but he says he actually drives a VW Golf)

Millionaire Rishi Sunak borrowed a £12,000 Kia Rio from a Sainsbury's worker for his mini-Budget photo opportunity last night. The Chancellor was pictured chatting on a London forecourt as he put £30.01 worth of petrol into the vehicle after announcing the temporary 5p fuel duty cut. But Mr...
WORLD
CNET

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Will Be Hybrid-Only and More Luxurious

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV is imminent, with Mercedes putting out its own "spy shots" of a camouflaged prototype undergoing winter testing in Arjeplog, Sweden. We won't see a full reveal of the redesigned crossover until later this year, but Mercedes released a ton of new details. The 2023 GLC...
CARS
TechCrunch

Tier Mobility’s buy of Fantasmo brings camera positioning tech in-house

Tier will bring on all of Fantasmo’s 15 staff members and continue to invest in and develop what will now be an in-house Camera Positioning System (CPS) technology that the company says is more accurate than GPS and can validate e-scooter marking within 20 centimeters or less. The acquisition...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

This startup’s novel tech promises to boost battery capacity for EVs

It wasn’t — and still isn’t — an industry lacking in investment, research or companies claiming to have struck battery breakthrough gold. But the pair contend they have zagged where everyone else has zigged. Tan and Basu, who co-founded California-based startup Coreshell in 2017, said they...
ENGINEERING
Motor1.com

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Rumors of a GR Corolla have been swirling around the Internet for close to four years, but it's only today Toyota will give its compact hatchback the Gazoo Racing treatment. Oddly enough, the company has refrained from revealing the car's identity, but the blink-and-you'll-miss-it teasers have suggested it'll be related to the immensely popular Corolla.
