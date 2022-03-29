Grand Ole BBQ Y Asado Makes Triumphant Return to North Park
By Candice Woo
More than three years after temporarily closing for what was meant to be a relatively quick remodel, Grand Ole BBQ y Asado is nearly ready to reopen its flagship location in North Park — keep an eye on the restaurant’s social media for an opening date announcement....
There’s a new option for smoked meats and cocktails in Downtown these days, as Smoke City Char Bar opens Friday at the back of the Aliso development in the Arts District. Expect ribs, cocktails, and plenty of patio seating. While the front of the Aliso development faces out to...
Slaughter’s BBQ, a Texas Monthly Top 100 BBQ joint, competed in the River Ranch Stockyards Cowtown Burger Showdown this weekend in Forth Worth, for the title of “Best Burger In North Texas”. The competition was fierce, with some of the best burger slingers in the area all trying to prove they are in the best in North Texas.
The new Rt. 38 BBQ is a place anyone with an appetite for great food should check out. The grand opening weekend starts on Friday, March 18, at the new restaurant, 682 W. Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn. Stop by or order online at rt38bbq.com on opening weekend and receive...
There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
A second location of Okiboru Tsukemen and Ramen is opening in May in the former Karma Farm space at the Aramore Condo complex on Peachtree, once home to Holeman and Finch Public House, according to Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group. Okiboru first opened three years ago in Sandy Springs...
Two Rainey bars closed permanently over the weekend in downtown Austin. The Container Bar at 90 Rainey Street and Bungalow at 92 Rainey Street held their last days of service on Sunday, March 27. The Rainey addresses will become the future home of a new 55-story high-rise condo building, the...
After a major kitchen fire last November swept through Hamilton’s Tavern, heavily damaging the landmark beer bar and the adjacent South Park Brewing Company and prompting the permanent closure of both venues, the building’s owner is working to rehab and renovate the spaces for a fresh set of locally-owned businesses.
If a cold drink is refreshing, a frozen one is even better. In Vegas, it’s all about taking it to the next level, so it should come as no surprise that frozen drinks are extra popular come summer. Whether you’d like sweet frose at brunch, a spicy margarita at happy hour, or something more complex with dinner, there’s a frozen drink on the menu for you in Las Vegas.
One of my favorite things to do when having friends over to watch a baseball game is to make a pitcher of my famous Bloody Mary cocktail and let everyone build their own perfect Bloody Mary. The best part is that you're probably making tons of snacks and appetizers already,...
Drew and Brittany Fancher, the owners behind mobile bar business the Aero Bar Atlanta, plan to open a cocktail lounge with a small speakeasy this fall at the Works complex off of Chattahoochee Avenue in Underwood Hills. Called Foundation, the cocktail bar is located along Chattahoochee Row (the main street...
Operating under the theory that anything is better when it’s wrapped in pastry dough, the owners of Spilt Milk, a bakery in Oak Park known for its pies, have hired a barbecue pitmaster to boost their savory game. Mike Shaker, who has developed a following selling home-smoked brisket and hot links, joined the Spilt Milk kitchen this week as the savory pastry chef.
Kerry Helke took in the quiet of the chilly Wednesday morning to announce news that, in just a few months, will bring the park to life with food, music and fireworks. “We are bringing the Fourth of July back to North Lake Park,” said Helke, senior recreation coordinator for marketing, sponsorships and special events with the Parks and Recreation Department, to applause from those present.
Peddler Brewing recently announced it would close after nine years of serving beer in Ballard, with owners Haley and Dave Keller and their family moving to Arizona. Renton-based brewery Bickersons Brewhouse, which opened around two years ago, is now opening its second location in the space, according to My Ballard.
The Noble 33 hospitality group (Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, specifically) is branching out from its current array of restaurants to offer something new to the Sunset Strip. The team behind hotspot Toca Madera (in West Hollywood; Scottsdale, Arizona; and soon in Las Vegas) and Sparrow Italia in Downtown will open a more upscale destination known as Casa Madera inside the Mondrian Hotel this summer. The plan is to drop in all the usual design and menu choices, from light wood and rustic off-white touches to broadly inspired Mexican and Mediterranean dishes, across a 7,800 square foot venue. Expect the bar to be packed come summertime, even as more and more competing projects arrive like Lavo Ristorante to the west and Horses further east.
Providence Park — the home of the Portland Timbers and Thorns — provides an ample selection of cool concessions, ranging from Wolf’s Head barbecue to Zenner’s hot dogs to Sizzle Pie pizza. But some folks like to focus on the game the second they walk through the gates. The good news: The stadium sits smack dab between Goose Hollow and Nob Hill, two great Portland food neighborhoods. Whether you’re looking for a fancy celebration dinner after the final goal, or a quick pre-game lunch before the ball hits the field, these restaurants, bars, and cafes offer something outside the standard sports bar fare. (For those seeking the traditional pre-game beer and wings, Kingston or the Cheerful Bullpen will do the trick.) All of the restaurants on this map are within 10 minutes walking distance from the park, so no need to hop in a car after finally nabbing a parking space. Fans without tickets can watch games at one of these sports bars.
One of Houston’s most beloved chocolate shops will soon make its triumphant return to the River Oaks area. The Chocolate Bar will open a new location this summer in The Centre at River Oaks at 2411 West Alabama St. Intended to replace a Montrose location that closed last year,...
Tacos are abundant in San Antonio, and they come in many varieties, from Michoacán-style carnitas tacos to the famous hometown puffy tacos to barbacoa tacos that pair oh-so-perfectly with Big Red soda. It helps that you can roll almost anything up in a tortilla, top it with salsa, and call it a taco.
During Ramadan (this year it begins on the evening of Saturday, April 2), many Muslims come together to break their fast at the end of each day. Some restaurants in D.C. offer special iftar menus for a refreshing change of pace during the 30 days. Since restaurants are just starting...
