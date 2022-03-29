ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hogan Submits $2.8B Supplemental Budget For Police, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure & Public Health

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vh4Sf_0etDNnW100

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday submitted a $2.8 billion supplemental budget to the General Assembly that aims to strengthen the state’s cyber readiness, shore up police and victim services, make public health investments, and fund infrastructure priorities.

The supplemental budget addresses issues across the state but it notably addresses public safety issues in Baltimore, which has been a priority for Hogan as the city struggles with violent crime.

Public Safety

The supplemental budget would provide just over $43 million to police, public safety and victim services.

Nearly half of that money, $20 million, would go to Baltimore City for improvements to the Northeastern Police District Station and the Northwestern Police District Station, as well as new firehouses for Engine 14/Medic 21 and Engine 27/Truck 26.

Additionally, $1.85 million would be to continue the construction of the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center and expand educational programming at the center and Hogan would spend $250,000 to provide an operating grant to the Signal 13 Foundation , which provides assistance for Baltimore City Police and first responders in need.

Another large chunk of the safety budget, $10 million, would go to Baltimore County for headquarters and training facilities for its police and fire departments.

Infrastructure

Just over $1.1 billion would go to Hogan’s infrastructure and economic priorities. Most of that pot, $947 million, would go to state infrastructure funding. Another $165 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would go to clean and drinking water projects.

The infrastructure budget also calls for $20 million to fund affordable housing programs in Prince George’s County, and $8.8 million would fund the construction of resilience and revitalization projects at the Annapolis City Dock.

A smaller portion of the money pot–$4 million–would go to capital improvements to public markets in Baltimore City.

Cyber Readiness and Workforce Initiative

The budget would bring another $100 million in funding to strengthen and expand Maryland’s cyber infrastructure and threat response. This would double Hogan’s initial FY23 budget for cyber infrastructure. The money would accelerate projects like modernizing the state’s public health IT infrastructure.

Hogan hopes to launch the Maryland Cyber Range for Elevating Workforce and Education with $1.2 million from the supplemental budget.

The cyber range would be operated at a computing center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and the governor’s office said it will launch a partnership for K-12 and higher education with the Virginia Cyber Range, as well as an initiative to provide training for manufacturing businesses.

Another $550,000 would fund universal access to Advanced Placement Computer Science in every Maryland high school, which aims to increase student interest in STEM fields.

“In addition to delivering historic tax relief , we are making critical investments in Marylanders’ top priorities, from supporting our police and first responders and advancing priority infrastructure projects to expanding our cybersecurity capabilities,” Gov. Hogan said. “We will also fulfill our mission to strengthen the state’s Rainy Day Fund to record levels and leave our state in a stronger fiscal position than we found it.”

A chunk of the nearly $3 billion budget would go to K-12 education and need-based scholarships at some public colleges–including $894 million in federal funds for K-12 education–as well as veterans affairs initiatives.

Find a full breakdown of Hogan’s latest supplemental budget this year here .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore

54K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

22M+

Views

Follow CBS Baltimore and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Residents React After Hogan Announces $45 Million To Battle Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday he will be spending $45 million to try to stop violent crime in Baltimore. “Out of control violent crime in the streets of Baltimore is the most important issue facing the city,” Gov. Hogan said. For the second time, the Governor will be adding more positions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, spending $3.5 million on 30 new positions including 10 for the Baltimore office to help prosecute violent offenders. $6.5 million will go to help Baltimore Police beef up its warrant apprehension task force. “Aggressive and immediate enforcement of outstanding open warrants is critical to getting...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
State
Virginia State
Baltimore County, MD
Health
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
WDTV

Gov. Justice signs Budget Bill, 18 supplemental appropriation bills

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice signed SB 250, the $4.635 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget that was passed by the West Virginia Legislature on Saturday, March 12. The only change to the budget bill was one line-item veto. Gov. Justice also signed the following supplemental appropriation bills:. 528:...
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Hit With Superseding Indictment

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is currently embroiled in a legal battle that ramped up last week after facing indictment earlier in the year. Federal prosecutors unveiled a superseding indictment to bolster their case against Mosby, who is charged with perjury and making false claims on her mortgage applications.
BALTIMORE, MD
Benzinga

Cannabis Users In Illinois To Get Workplace Protection Under New Bill

Illinoisans who enjoy or need cannabis no longer have to fear being fired as a new bill recently approved by the state’s House of Representatives seeks to prohibit most employers from letting go of workers or discriminating against job applicants for testing positive for marijuana use. The workplace protection...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Infrastructure#Baltimore Police#Wjz#The General Assembly#The Signal 13 Foundation
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Warn Of Potential Scammers Posing As Repair Or Cable Employees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers.  That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services. “More people are out and about,” Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said. Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services.  “Some of them are really scammers and you can’t really trust that,” Stout said. Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police.  The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
EDUCATION
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

Bills providing exemptions to COVID vaccine rules face opposition in Senate committee

Bills that would bar government entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and require private employers to grant religious exemptions continued to face pushback from business associations Wednesday. But the business groups and healthcare associations who testified against the bills during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment, said they’re […] The post Bills providing exemptions to COVID vaccine rules face opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Louisiana enacts state legislative maps

Welcome to the Wednesday, March 16, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Louisiana enacts state legislative map, governor vetoes congressional map. We’re back with another redistricting update! Nationwide, redistricting has been completed for 369 of the 435 U.S. House seats (84.8%), 1,741 of 1,972 state Senate seats (88.3%) and 4,130 of 5,411 state House seats (76.3%). When we last checked in on redistricting on March 9, redistricting had been completed for 84.4% of U.S. House districts, 83.9% of state Senate seats, and 71.8% of state House seats.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy