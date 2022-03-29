Care facility is fined after woman, left unattended in liquor store, consumes vodka

A resident at an Iowa City home for people with disabilities drank three-fourths of a bottle of vodka after being left unsupervised in a liquor store last October, according to state records. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.)

A resident of an Iowa City home for people with disabilities drank three-fourths of a bottle of vodka after being left unattended in a liquor store last October, according to state records.

NeuroRestorative, a five-bed home that provides rehabilitation services for people with brain injuries and mental illnesses, has been fined $10,500 by the state for failing to ensure its staff is adequately trained and aware of residents’ supervision needs.

According to state inspection reports, a worker at the home allowed a male and female resident of the home to go into a tobacco-and-liquor store unsupervised on Oct. 17 of last year. While there, the female resident purchased a bottle of vodka – the available state records don’t indicate the size — and a 24-ounce can of another alcoholic beverage. She then consumed the entire canned beverage and three-fourths of the bottle of vodka while the NeuroRestorative employee sat outside in her car, inspectors allege.

The worker who took the two residents into the community that day was a temporary employee hired through a staffing agency. NeuroRestorative officials allegedly were unable to show inspectors any records that would document the basic orientation training the worker was to have received when she first began working at the home in August 2021. The home’s former residential supervisor reportedly told inspectors she informed the worker that when the male resident was shopping in the community, she needed to keep his money and accompany him due to his mental health issues.

Although company policy prohibits temporary workers from taking residents off site, the former supervisor allegedly told inspectors she was unsure as to whether that information was communicated to the staff. Also, the two residents involved in the Oct. 17 outing were not to be taken on trips together since they had been “acting out romantically” and having other interpersonal issues, inspectors reported. In addition, the female resident wasn’t to be left unsupervised at any time due to the difficulty she had walking and her history of falls.

According to inspectors, the home’s investigation of the incident also showed that the female resident was intoxicated and drank alcohol while she was seated in the employee’s vehicle – presumably after the stop at the liquor store. Because the incident marked the second serious violation found by state inspectors at NeuroRestorative within a 12-month period, what would normally have been a $3,500 fine was tripled to $10,500.

In February 2021, the home was cited for 20 separate violations of state regulations. According to inspectors, the home repeatedly failed to adequately respond to a situation where a male resident was behaving aggressively toward a female resident.

At one point, the staff heard the female resident yelling for help and found the male resident pulling the woman’s head backward by her ponytail. The next day, an employee walked into the dining room and saw the male resident squeezing the hand and wrist of the female resident. The staff asked the man to stop, inspectors reported, “but he just glared at them” before workers physically intervened. Months later, there were two additional incidents in which the man grabbed the woman’s hair and refused to let go even as workers tried to pry his hands off the woman’s head. The female resident later complained of chest pain and was given nitroglycerin and taken to the hospital. According to inspectors, the staff felt it was unclear if the woman “was having a heart attack or an anxiety attack” triggered by the abuse.

At the same time, the home was also cited for failing to adequately respond to a female resident’s dozens of escalating attempts at self-harm. At one point, the woman tied the cord from her window blinds tightly around her neck to the point where it was cutting off her circulation and told the staff she wanted go onto the highway and die. She also tied her headphones around her neck so tightly they left a mark, and later tied twine so tightly around her neck it left an indentation on her neck. The police were summoned on several occasions, including one incident in which the woman broke a window and held a large piece of glass to her wrist.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals fined the home a total of $8,000 as a result of those issues. Because the home didn’t appeal the fine, DIA automatically reduced the fine to $5,200.

NeuroRestorative also operates facilities in Ankeny and DeWitt, and has locations in at least 23 other states. Calls to the Iowa City home and its parent company were not answered Tuesday.

