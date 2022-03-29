ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks, & More Pledge to Help Ukrainian Refugees by Joining Social Media Rally

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlb4S_0etDLFd100

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, artists of all genres continue to take a stand in support of the Ukrainian people. They’ve written songs about their frustrations and fears, they’ve worked to spread awareness, they’ve helped to raise money. And now, artists are banding together to continue their support of Ukrainian refugees.

Stars like Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks, and Radiohead will take part in The Stand Up for Ukraine social media rally on April 8. This virtual rally, organized by Global Citizen, will urge governments and institutions from all over the world to support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

“More than three million refugees have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans. “Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different. We’re calling for an immediate end to this crisis, and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts not just in Ukraine but around the world.”

Other big-name artists in attendance are Madonna, U2, Elton John, Celine Dion, Billy Joel, Hugh Jackman, Green Day, Juanes, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves, Pharrell, Ozzy Osbourne, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tame Impala, Chris Rock, Jon Batiste, Alejandro Sanz, Demi Lovato, and Pearl Jam.

This rally was put together after several pleas for help from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “On April 8, the biggest online event Social Media Rally will support people who were forced to flee Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a statement. “I’m inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and Stand Up for Ukraine.”

“We need to raise billions of dollars, not just millions at a global humanitarian pledging summit on April 9,” a statement reads on the Stand Up For Ukraine website. “We can do this. Join us to Stand Up for Ukraine.”

Find out more information on the Stand Up for Ukraine movement HERE.

Photo Credit: Primary Wave

Comments / 1

Related
San Diego Channel

Bakers joining movement to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

For years, Chicago baker Sam Zeitlin has been whipping up hamantaschen cookies ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim. “Every year at around this time we get ready to make thousands of hamantaschen," Zeitlin said. But this year, his baking has a special meaning. “It allows me to connect with...
CHICAGO, IL
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2003: Alan Jackson Cracks Up As The Crowd Boos The Dixie Chicks, Toby Keith Wins EOTY

We’re less than a week away from the ACM Awards. We recently took a look back at Miranda Lambert’s 2019 shade towards Blake Shelton during a performance of “Little Red Wagon,” Travis Tritt and actor Joe Pesci performing together in 1992, Ashton Kutcher looking like a clown in 2012, and of course, the legendary Alan Jackson 1994 protest performance without drumsticks. And for this one we’re taking it back to May 21, 2003. But first we need to set the scene… although you probably already know the story. […] The post ACM Awards 2003: Alan Jackson Cracks Up As The Crowd Boos The Dixie Chicks, Toby Keith Wins EOTY first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Juanes
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Madonna
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Pharrell
Person
Alejandro Sanz
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Elton John
The Independent

Ukrainians organise evacuations and aid for Kharkiv with help of social media: ‘People are really amazing’

When 22-year-old Mariia Lohvynenko boarded a plane for Poland two days before Russian forces invaded Ukraine, she did not believe war was about to happen. Neither did Mariia imagine returning to Kharkiv with a minibus and enough humanitarian aid to feed 500 people and a list of Ukrainians to evacuate to Lviv and Lutsk in the west almost two weeks later.Speaking to The Independent, Mariia said she was able to organise two evacuations with help from Facebook friends and her connections across Ukraine, and even Instagram, where she has amassed a group of willing volunteers. It began when a...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#The Jonas Brothers#The Red Hot Chili Peppers
NME

Benedict Cumberbatch pledges to take Ukrainian refugees into his home

Benedict Cumberbatch has pledged to take part in the UK government’s “homes for Ukraine” scheme and house refugees. Earlier today (March 13), Michael Gove announced the scheme, which will allow British households to house refugees from the war-torn country and receive £350 per month of government funding when housing Ukrainians for six months.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran Reunite To Raise Money For Ukraine With Benefit Concert: Watch

For the first time, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran performed their collaborative hit ‘Bam Bam’ live together for a very noble cause. Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran used their musical talents for good at a live concert benefitting Ukraine. The two superstars performed their new hit song “Bam Bam” live for the first time at ITV’s ‘Concert for Ukraine.’ The event, which took place in Birmingham, U.K. on March 29, raised money for Ukraine as the country continues to face deadly attacks from Russian troops.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Russia
American Songwriter

U2’s Bono Stops By U.S. Capitol to Thank Officers

These days, U2 frontman Bono is known almost as much for his work in politics and humanitarian issues as he is for singing and writing songs. The performer proved both his interest and his metal when it comes to his understanding of sacrifice by stopping by the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (March 30) to thank some of the officers who helped to thwart the gruesome attack on the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, during which droves of former President Trump supporters stormed the building and killed three police officers: Brian D. Sicknick, Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

Reba McEntire Wows With Heartfelt Oscars Performance

Reba McEntire treated viewers to an inspirational performance of the Oscar-nominated song "Somehow You Do" at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. The song, from the feature film Four Good Days starring Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, and Stephen Root, was nominated for best original song. McEntire was introduced by Kunis, who described the tune as a "story of hope, perseverance, and survival that celebrates the strength of the human spirit."
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy