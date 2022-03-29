ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest Announces Star-Studded Lineup with Justin Bieber, Halsey, Jason Aldean, Rod Stewart and More

By Lisa Konicki
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBEPz_0etDKmjv00

Summerfest has announced its star-studded lineup headed to the amphitheater stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The festival takes place over three consecutive weekends—June 23 -25; June 30- July 2 and July 7-9.

Summerfest hosts the music industry’s biggest acts, emerging talent, and local favorites along with approximately 750,000 fans, for an unforgettable live music experience, according to the release. The festival features over 1,000 performances on 12 permanent stages, along with food, beverages, and activities, all in a world-class festival setting.

“It feels great to announce our highly anticipated lineup and have the festival back in its regular summer timeframe for 2022,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “From Justin Bieber, Halsey, Backstreet Boys, and a special Summerfest co-headlining show with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan, to John Fogerty, Steve Aoki, Halestorm, and others, it would be difficult to find a more diverse lineup anywhere. Make plans to join us for Summerfest this June, one of the most affordable music festivals in the world, and home to over 1,000 artists performing live over the nine-day run.”

Previously announced headliners are as follows:

**Thursday, June 23 – Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett

**Friday, June 24 – Justin Bieber 

**Saturday, July 2 – Halsey 

**Thursday, July 7 – Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick

The 2022 lineup:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett, John Morgan

Justin Bieber with Jaden, Harry Hudson, Tejo

Lil Wayne/Wiz Khalifa/Wu-Tang Clan

Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior

Halsey with The Marias and Abby Roberts

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Backstreet Boys

Thomas Rhett

Festival Stage Headliners:

The Black Crowes

John Fogerty

Steve Miller Band

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charli XCX

Death Cab For Cutie

Dustin Lynch

Modest Mouse

Halestorm

Violent Femmes

The Cult

Steve Aoki

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Anthony Hamilton

The Pretty Reckless

2 Chainz

Portugal.The Man

Third Eye Blind

Cordae

Alessia Cara

Willow

Barenaked Ladies

Boys II Men

The Revivalists

Taking Back Sunday

Ann Wilson of Heart

Russell Dickerson

Timeflies

Atmosphere

Dylan Francis

Michael Franti and Spearhead

Dayglow

Big Boi

Rick Springfield

Milky Chance

Todd Rundgren

KC & the Sunshine Band

for King & Country

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Anthrax

GAYLE

Skillet

Dean Lewis

Guster

The Commodores

Mt. Joy

The Breeders

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Indigo Girls

Parquet Courts

Village People

JoJo

WAR

Nessa Barrett

Blue Oyster Cult

The New Pornographers

The Record Company

The FIXX

Skid Row

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Houndmouth

Jameson Rodgers

Noga Erez

Phil Vassar

Niko Moon

Modern English

The Tubes

Bob Mould

BoDeans

Stryper

ABC

The Far Side (formerly of the Pharcyde)

Corinne Bailey Rae

Howard Jones

A Flock of Seagulls

Priscilla Block

Slaughter

Warrant

Leonid & Friends

Sister Hazel

Pop Evil

Gaelic Storm

Foghat

Tommy DeCarlo Singer of Boston

Toad the Wet Sprocket

Lit

Stephen Pearcy the Voice of Ratt

Lita Ford

Here Come The Mummies

Cory Henry

Flosstradamus

Barns Courtney

Great White

The Smithereens

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Valentino Khan

Mindi Abair and The Wild Hearts

Royal & The Serpent

Jimmie Vaughan

Ayron Jones

Vertical Horizon

Quiet Riot

Ber

Chiiild

Vaultboy

Buddy Rich Big Band Machine

Ambar Lucid

The Warning

The Wrecks

Donte Bowe

Craig Fin & the Uptown Controllers

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Son Volt

Meat Puppets

Dry Cleaning

Ultravox’s Midge Ure

The High Kings

The Expendables

The Wild Feathers

Freddy Jones Band

Davina & The Vagabonds

Buffalo Nichols

Municipal Waste

Boy Named Banjo

Los Strait Jackets

Sadie Jean

Madison Cunningham

Sa-Roc

Grin Cynic

Illuminati Hotties

SOIL

Ric Wilson

Tickets for Summerfest are ON SALE NOW,

*The UScellular Power Pass is available for $100 – includes one admission for all nine days

**The UScellular 3-Day Pass is available for $50 and is valid for one general admission per day, any three different days of the festival.

Visit Summerfest.com for more information, including artist date, stage, and time slot.

Justin Bieber (Photo: Def Jam)

Comments / 0

American Songwriter
American Songwriter

16K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Summerfest 2022 headliner lineup drops Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The Big Gig is back for three weekends this summer with more than 100 headliners. They will announce the full list of bands on its social media channels on Tuesday, March 29 at 8:30 a.m., Summerfest announced Saturday afternoon. Summerfest will take place over three weekends, Thursdays through...
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
PopCrush

Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, John Stamos and More Celebrities React to The Death of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters fans and celebrities alike are mourning the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. On Friday (March 25), the band confirmed the tragic death of their beloved drummer on social media. The band was touring South America and was set to perform at Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia last night before his passing. Hawkins’ final show performing was at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 22.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Buddy Rich
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Steve Aoki
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard Preview New Song ‘Kick’ From Upcoming Album ‘Diamond Star Halos’

Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard are releasing their new LP Diamond Star Halos on May 27th, and you can hear leadoff single “Kick” right now. Diamond Star Halos is the band’s first collection of new songs since 2015’s Def Leppard. They recorded it throughout the two-year pandemic with frontman Joe Elliott in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell in England, and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. “Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule,” reads a press release, “they poured all of their energy into crafting 15...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
American Songwriter

The 29 Best Neil Young Quotes

It’s the name on everyone’s lips in 2022. The musical icon made a major statement this year when he posed an ultimatum to the popular streaming platform Spotify saying it was either him or podcaster Joe Rogan, who, Young claimed, was giving out harmful misinformation on his show.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy