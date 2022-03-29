Summerfest Announces Star-Studded Lineup with Justin Bieber, Halsey, Jason Aldean, Rod Stewart and More
Summerfest has announced its star-studded lineup headed to the amphitheater stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The festival takes place over three consecutive weekends—June 23 -25; June 30- July 2 and July 7-9.
Summerfest hosts the music industry’s biggest acts, emerging talent, and local favorites along with approximately 750,000 fans, for an unforgettable live music experience, according to the release. The festival features over 1,000 performances on 12 permanent stages, along with food, beverages, and activities, all in a world-class festival setting.
“It feels great to announce our highly anticipated lineup and have the festival back in its regular summer timeframe for 2022,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “From Justin Bieber, Halsey, Backstreet Boys, and a special Summerfest co-headlining show with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan, to John Fogerty, Steve Aoki, Halestorm, and others, it would be difficult to find a more diverse lineup anywhere. Make plans to join us for Summerfest this June, one of the most affordable music festivals in the world, and home to over 1,000 artists performing live over the nine-day run.”
Previously announced headliners are as follows:
**Thursday, June 23 – Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett
**Friday, June 24 – Justin Bieber
**Saturday, July 2 – Halsey
**Thursday, July 7 – Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick
The 2022 lineup:
American Family Insurance Amphitheater:
Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett, John Morgan
Justin Bieber with Jaden, Harry Hudson, Tejo
Lil Wayne/Wiz Khalifa/Wu-Tang Clan
Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior
Halsey with The Marias and Abby Roberts
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
Backstreet Boys
Thomas Rhett
Festival Stage Headliners:
The Black Crowes
John Fogerty
Steve Miller Band
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charli XCX
Death Cab For Cutie
Dustin Lynch
Modest Mouse
Halestorm
Violent Femmes
The Cult
Steve Aoki
Gilberto Santa Rosa
Anthony Hamilton
The Pretty Reckless
2 Chainz
Portugal.The Man
Third Eye Blind
Cordae
Alessia Cara
Willow
Barenaked Ladies
Boys II Men
The Revivalists
Taking Back Sunday
Ann Wilson of Heart
Russell Dickerson
Timeflies
Atmosphere
Dylan Francis
Michael Franti and Spearhead
Dayglow
Big Boi
Rick Springfield
Milky Chance
Todd Rundgren
KC & the Sunshine Band
for King & Country
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Anthrax
GAYLE
Skillet
Dean Lewis
Guster
The Commodores
Mt. Joy
The Breeders
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Indigo Girls
Parquet Courts
Village People
JoJo
WAR
Nessa Barrett
Blue Oyster Cult
The New Pornographers
The Record Company
The FIXX
Skid Row
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Houndmouth
Jameson Rodgers
Noga Erez
Phil Vassar
Niko Moon
Modern English
The Tubes
Bob Mould
BoDeans
Stryper
ABC
The Far Side (formerly of the Pharcyde)
Corinne Bailey Rae
Howard Jones
A Flock of Seagulls
Priscilla Block
Slaughter
Warrant
Leonid & Friends
Sister Hazel
Pop Evil
Gaelic Storm
Foghat
Tommy DeCarlo Singer of Boston
Toad the Wet Sprocket
Lit
Stephen Pearcy the Voice of Ratt
Lita Ford
Here Come The Mummies
Cory Henry
Flosstradamus
Barns Courtney
Great White
The Smithereens
Squirrel Nut Zippers
Valentino Khan
Mindi Abair and The Wild Hearts
Royal & The Serpent
Jimmie Vaughan
Ayron Jones
Vertical Horizon
Quiet Riot
Ber
Chiiild
Vaultboy
Buddy Rich Big Band Machine
Ambar Lucid
The Warning
The Wrecks
Donte Bowe
Craig Fin & the Uptown Controllers
Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Son Volt
Meat Puppets
Dry Cleaning
Ultravox’s Midge Ure
The High Kings
The Expendables
The Wild Feathers
Freddy Jones Band
Davina & The Vagabonds
Buffalo Nichols
Municipal Waste
Boy Named Banjo
Los Strait Jackets
Sadie Jean
Madison Cunningham
Sa-Roc
Grin Cynic
Illuminati Hotties
SOIL
Ric Wilson
Tickets for Summerfest are ON SALE NOW,
*The UScellular Power Pass is available for $100 – includes one admission for all nine days
**The UScellular 3-Day Pass is available for $50 and is valid for one general admission per day, any three different days of the festival.
Visit Summerfest.com for more information, including artist date, stage, and time slot.
Justin Bieber (Photo: Def Jam)
Comments / 0