Summerfest Announces Star-Studded Lineup with Justin Bieber, Halsey, Jason Aldean, Rod Stewart and More

Summerfest has announced its star-studded lineup headed to the amphitheater stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The festival takes place over three consecutive weekends—June 23 -25; June 30- July 2 and July 7-9.

Summerfest hosts the music industry’s biggest acts, emerging talent, and local favorites along with approximately 750,000 fans, for an unforgettable live music experience, according to the release. The festival features over 1,000 performances on 12 permanent stages, along with food, beverages, and activities, all in a world-class festival setting.

“It feels great to announce our highly anticipated lineup and have the festival back in its regular summer timeframe for 2022,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “From Justin Bieber, Halsey, Backstreet Boys, and a special Summerfest co-headlining show with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan, to John Fogerty, Steve Aoki, Halestorm, and others, it would be difficult to find a more diverse lineup anywhere. Make plans to join us for Summerfest this June, one of the most affordable music festivals in the world, and home to over 1,000 artists performing live over the nine-day run.”

Previously announced headliners are as follows:

**Thursday, June 23 – Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett

**Friday, June 24 – Justin Bieber 

**Saturday, July 2 – Halsey 

**Thursday, July 7 – Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick

The 2022 lineup:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett, John Morgan

Justin Bieber with Jaden, Harry Hudson, Tejo

Lil Wayne/Wiz Khalifa/Wu-Tang Clan

Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior

Halsey with The Marias and Abby Roberts

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Backstreet Boys

Thomas Rhett

Festival Stage Headliners:

The Black Crowes

John Fogerty

Steve Miller Band

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charli XCX

Death Cab For Cutie

Dustin Lynch

Modest Mouse

Halestorm

Violent Femmes

The Cult

Steve Aoki

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Anthony Hamilton

The Pretty Reckless

2 Chainz

Portugal.The Man

Third Eye Blind

Cordae

Alessia Cara

Willow

Barenaked Ladies

Boys II Men

The Revivalists

Taking Back Sunday

Ann Wilson of Heart

Russell Dickerson

Timeflies

Atmosphere

Dylan Francis

Michael Franti and Spearhead

Dayglow

Big Boi

Rick Springfield

Milky Chance

Todd Rundgren

KC & the Sunshine Band

for King & Country

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Anthrax

GAYLE

Skillet

Dean Lewis

Guster

The Commodores

Mt. Joy

The Breeders

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Indigo Girls

Parquet Courts

Village People

JoJo

WAR

Nessa Barrett

Blue Oyster Cult

The New Pornographers

The Record Company

The FIXX

Skid Row

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox Houndmouth

Jameson Rodgers

Noga Erez

Phil Vassar

Niko Moon

Modern English

The Tubes

Bob Mould

BoDeans

Stryper

ABC

The Far Side (formerly of the Pharcyde)

Corinne Bailey Rae

Howard Jones

A Flock of Seagulls

Priscilla Block

Slaughter

Warrant

Leonid & Friends

Sister Hazel

Pop Evil

Gaelic Storm

Foghat

Tommy DeCarlo Singer of Boston

Toad the Wet Sprocket

Lit

Stephen Pearcy the Voice of Ratt

Lita Ford

Here Come The Mummies

Cory Henry

Flosstradamus

Barns Courtney

Great White

The Smithereens

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Valentino Khan

Mindi Abair and The Wild Hearts

Royal & The Serpent

Jimmie Vaughan

Ayron Jones

Vertical Horizon

Quiet Riot

Ber

Chiiild

Vaultboy

Buddy Rich Big Band Machine

Ambar Lucid

The Warning

The Wrecks

Donte Bowe

Craig Fin & the Uptown Controllers

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Son Volt

Meat Puppets

Dry Cleaning

Ultravox’s Midge Ure

The High Kings

The Expendables

The Wild Feathers

Freddy Jones Band

Davina & The Vagabonds

Buffalo Nichols

Municipal Waste

Boy Named Banjo

Los Strait Jackets

Sadie Jean

Madison Cunningham

Sa-Roc

Grin Cynic

Illuminati Hotties

SOIL

Ric Wilson

Tickets for Summerfest are ON SALE NOW,

*The UScellular Power Pass is available for $100 – includes one admission for all nine days

**The UScellular 3-Day Pass is available for $50 and is valid for one general admission per day, any three different days of the festival.

Visit Summerfest.com for more information, including artist date, stage, and time slot.

Justin Bieber (Photo: Def Jam)