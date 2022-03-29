ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Village, KS

PRAIRIE VILLAGE RAISES UKRAINE FLAGS!!!

tonyskansascity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis tiny suburban enclave offers a bit of solidarity with a far away war torn country. This might seem like a nice gesture even if some question the progressive virtue signaling that also involves so many online denizens switching their...

www.tonyskansascity.com

Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
San Francisco Chronicle

Ukraine just suffered an unheralded casualty in its war with Russia

As I write this, Russian troops reportedly are moving north through the Odessa oblast, or region, toward the river Kodyma, along which sits a town called Balta. This is not new territory for Balta, which like much of Ukraine has been contested over centuries of wars. But in recent years, Balta has actually broken a lot of new ground, at least when it comes to the practice of citizen-centered democracy. In 2016, Balta adopted participatory budgeting, an innovative process — originated in Brazil — in which citizens rather than officials determine their local budget. Balta also gave its young people their own governing council and a decision-making process to influence local policies.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukraine war leader Zelensky defiantly visits injured troops in hospital and hands out medals as Russians march on Kyiv

UKRAINE'S defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded troops in hospital and handed out medals - despite Russia's constant shelling and threats on his life. The brave war leader visited a military hospital in the Kyiv region on Sunday to meet some of his hero soldiers who have been injured while putting their lives on the line to fight Putin's army.
POLITICS
WNEP-TV 16

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

KYIV CITY, Ukraine — Today's Why Guy question from Nick Jarrell, who asks "maybe I missed it, I miss a lot, but I still don't know why Putin invaded Ukraine." Nick, it's complicated of course, that much is true. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never acknowledged Ukraine as a separate country after it split from the then Soviet Union in 1991.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
The Atlantic

Why Can’t the West Admit That Ukraine Is Winning?

When I visited Iraq during the 2007 surge, I discovered that the conventional wisdom in Washington usually lagged the view from the field by two to four weeks. Something similar applies today. Analysts and commentators have grudgingly declared that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been blocked, and that the war is stalemated. The more likely truth is that the Ukrainians are winning.
MILITARY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Missionary in Ukraine Taken by Russian Soldiers, Family Says

A North Texas man is growing concerned as he has been unable to get in touch with his son, a U.S. citizen working as a missionary in Ukraine. Sergey Bodyu, of Burleson, said his son, 50-year-old Dmitry Bodyu, has been working in Ukraine for about 30 years. He said annual visits and phone calls are how they have stayed in touch until recently.
TEXAS STATE

