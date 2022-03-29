ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Anti-gang operation in Fort Bend County nabs 93 arrests, 23 pounds of narcotics

By Chad Washington
cw39.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A special anti-gang operation in Fort Bend County was able to conduct over 90 arrests in two months. Led by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, the seven-week operation, dubbed Operation MARGO, worked with several law enforcement agencies in the county to get 93 arrests, including...

cw39.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: ‘Violent’ Gang Member Arrested After Firing Shots In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s gunshot detection system led to the arrest of a known gang member who has a violent criminal history, authorities said Monday. Mong Cha, 43, faces multiple weapons-related charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and possession of an unregistered firearm, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Cha was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he had bail set at $50,000. According to the sheriff’s office, a seven-round ShotSpotter activation came in just before 7:45 p.m. from Willow Brook Drive in the Foothills Farms community near North Highlands. It was determined the gunshots were fired at Cha’s home. Cha was arrested outside of his home and deputies entered the home after a judge signed off on a search warrant. Video of the search can be seen below. A loaded and unserialized firearm was found along with a “Roni” style pistol conversion kit, the sheriff’s office said. A magazine loaded with multiple rounds was found, in addition to matching shell casings located in the driveway. There were no reports of anyone shot.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WJBF

Former Cherokee County E911 operator arrested by SLED

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — A former Cherokee County E911 operator has been arrested. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Leslie Renee Stanford was arrested for Public Official Use or Disclosure of Confidential Information and Unlawfully Examine Public Records for Gain on Friday, March 18th. According to investigators, Stanford willfully accessed and gave out […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Richmond, TX
City
Missouri City, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Bend, TX
City
Fresno, TX
City
Rosenberg, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WTVCFOX

18 people arrested in warrant operation in Sequatchie, Marion and Van Buren counties

On March 22, the 12th and 31st Judicial Districts Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office, and the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint search warrant operation which was meant to arrest people who had active warrants in Marion, Sequatchie, and Van Buren Counties. During the joint operation, law enforcement executed multiple search and arrest warrants with a total of 18 people taken into custody.
MARION COUNTY, TN
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hanna
Click2Houston.com

National Guard troops were dispatched to famous Texas ranches with private security as part of border mission

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Earlier this year, about 30 Texas National Guard members were ordered to stand watch outside some of the most prestigious private ranches in South Texas, more than an hour’s drive away from the Mexico border, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted mission to curb illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcotics#Street Gangs#Kiah#Operation Margo#Special Crimes
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy