Ronnie Wood paints picture for mystery art sale

By David Young
The Independent
 1 day ago

Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood is among artists to have painted works for a charity art sale with a difference.

While the veteran rocker has contributed a piece to a large collection of 3,200 artworks, buyers will not be told which one is his.

Wood, 74, has contributed to Incognito 2022 – a sale that only discloses the identity of the artists once it closes.

Ireland’s biggest online art sale is raising money for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, a charity that is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Wood is not the only musician to have put brush to canvas for the fundraising endeavour.

Damien Dempsey, Christy Dignam, Andrea Corr, Samantha Mumba , Robert Grace and Lyra have also created postcard sized pieces, all of which will sell for 65 euro each.

International fashion designer Paul Costelloe is another of the mystery artists involved.

A collection of leading Irish artists – including Robert Ballagh, Maser, Helen Steele, Jill & Gill, Una Sealy and Asbestos – have also contributed works.

Between now and the sale day, would-be buyers are encouraged to go online, browse the collection and pick their favourite pieces on a wish list. Those lists are then entered into a lottery system on the day of the sale – April 21 – with lucky buyers informed of their success.

Pieces left unsold after the initial lottery will then be available for purchase online.

Only once the collection has sold out ill the identity of the artists be revealed.

The Jack and Jill foundation provides specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for more than 400 children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions in communities across Ireland .

Costelloe, who is an ambassador for foundation, said Incognito was a celebration of the richness of artistic talent in Ireland.

“I truly think that the art in Incognito, and the level of quality, is incredible,” he said.

“It is a richness way above the price. I don’t think people appreciate how much talent there is in Ireland when it comes to art. People say the Irish are writers, or poets, or filmmakers, but, in fact, the art world is very rich in Ireland.

“It needs to be encouraged a lot more. I don’t think people buy nearly enough original paintings or works for their homes. There are too many blank walls. Art brings a lifetime of enjoyment, as well as being a possible investment. You’ve got something for life, something to hand on to your children.”

Mumba said her love of art goes way back to her school days.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be asked to be involved in Incognito and to support such an incredible cause in the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation,” she said.

“I’ve always loved art and the process of creating. Art was one of the very few classes I actually really, really, enjoyed in school. Nowadays I definitely love doing it with my daughter for fun. I find it’s very relaxing as well.”

For more information contact – www.incognito.ie

