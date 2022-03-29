ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Root wants a break and Billings’ bobby-dazzlers – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 1 day ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 29.

Football

Charlie Austin stuck to his promise.

International duty continued.

Fulham got topical ahead of their return to action.

A dark day for Belgian football following the death of Miguel Van Damme aged 28.

Cricket

Joe Root was looking forward to a break.

Bobby-dazzlers!

Jos Buttler was ready for action.

KP wanted change.

Virat Kohli was in the picture.

Graeme Swann had a sea view.

Motor Racing

Jenson Button reminisced.

Family, friends and cricket stars remember Shane Warne

Well that was a fitting and emotional memorial to a sporting superstar. Cricket will never quite be the same. Shane, thank you for the memories... Brooke Warne, Shane's daughter speaking at his memorial: "I wanted the best for dad, and he wanted the best for me. He just wanted to be the best dad he could be. We were so lucky.
SPORTS
Read Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' heartwrenching poem dedicated to Shane Warne: 'The cricket world defeated, we've all been left depleted'

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has shared a heartbreaking tribute to Shane Warne ahead of the sporting icon's state memorial in Melbourne. Thousands of fans have made their way to the MCG for the service on Wednesday where they joined Warne's family, friends and former teammates and opponents to celebrate the late spin bowling king's life and career.
SPORTS
