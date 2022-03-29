ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Feds raided Chicago home of teen suspected in plot to attack mosque, commit mass murder

By Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

Federal agents in Chicago raided the home of a teenage boy last month as part of an ongoing probe into an alleged ISIS-inspired plot to attack a Shiite mosque during spring break and kill as many people as possible, newly unsealed court records show.

The raid was connected to the case against Xavier Pelkey, 18, who was charged in February in U.S. District Court in Maine with possessing several shrapnel-packed homemade explosives. Prosecutors there said Pelkey had been plotting online to travel to Chicago and commit “mass murder” at area places of worship, the Tribune has previously reported .

On Feb. 5, a week before Pelkey’s arrest in Waterville, Maine, agents in Chicago executed a search warrant at the home of a 15-year-old boy who had been communicating online with Pelkey, according to a declaration by FBI Special Agent Garrett Drew unsealed Friday.

Drew said the boy, identified only as “Juvenile #1,” and Pelkey, who used the name “Abdullah” on Instagram, were conspiring with a 17-year-old boy from Kentucky to attack “an identified Shia Muslim mosque in the Chicago area” in late March, coinciding with spring break.

“Juvenile #1 further explained that they would enter the Shia mosque and separate the adults from the children, then murder the adults,” Drew stated. “If they had not encountered law enforcement at that point, they would continue on to another Shia mosque or Jewish synagogue and execute the same plan.”

The teen told investigators they did not have a plan to escape “but rather their plan ended with them being shot by law enforcement.”

According to Drew, Juvenile #1 told investigators that Pelkey had told him he’d already built an explosive device to “get more people,” and that he’d be responsible for acquiring more firearms and ammunition.

Pelkey and the Kentucky teen, identified as “Juvenile #2,” intended to travel to Chicago by bus or train, according to the declaration.

Agents seized multiple firearms during the raid on Juvenile #1′s home, including a Remington pump shotgun, as well as swords, knives, a bow and arrows, multiple homemade ISIS flags and multiple electronic devices, according to the declaration.

A week later, FBI agents in Kentucky executed a search warrant at the residence of Juvenile #2. That boy told investigators he’d also been communicating with Pelkey, who talked about “gathering materials to make fireworks to attack someone,” according to Drew’s declaration.

“Juvenile #2 also said that ‘Abdullah’ told him that he wanted Allah to grant him to be a shaheed (martyr) and die while fighting in the cause of Allah,” Drew wrote.

Devotees of Islamic extremist groups such as ISIS have historically targeted other Islamic sects such as Shiites in terrorist attacks, according to the declaration.

No public charges have been announced against either of the juveniles.

Pelkey’s attorney did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago declined to comment.

Pelkey, of Waterville, Maine, was arrested Feb. 11 at the home he shares with his mother, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed in the U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Inside a backpack in his bedroom, FBI agents found three homemade explosive devices that had been fashioned with fireworks and taped together with staples, pins and thumbtacks to “increase the amount of shrapnel propelled by an explosion if the devices were detonated,” the complaint said.

Drew’s unsealed declaration contained a photo taken of Pelkey’s bedroom wall, where investigators “observed a hand-painted version” of the ISIS flag.

Pelkey, who was charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device, first told agents he’d taped the fireworks together because he wanted to make a “bigger boom,” according to the complaint. When asked why the metal items were in the devices, Pelkey didn’t respond.

At a bond hearing last month prosecutors told U.S. Magistrate Judge John Nivison that the devices “were intended to be used in a calculated act of violence that was designed to take many lives.”

In asking the judge to order Pelkey to be held pending trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Wolff said the teens’ plot amounted to “mass murder” and that Pelkey clearly was a danger to the community.

“Obviously he is a young man, but we also know that it appears that he has an ideology that he’s developed where he has aligned himself with radical thinking under which he is willing to commit acts of violence ... that would culminate with him martyring himself,” Wolff said, according to the transcript.

Pelkey’s attorney, Christopher Maclean, asked the judge for release on electronic monitoring or home confinement, saying his client was a “bright young man” who has a loving, supportive family.

Pelkey lives with his mother, grandparents and a 16-year-old autistic brother in an apartment in downtown Waterville, a town of 15,000 about 50 miles west of Bangor, according to Maclean and public records.

Though he’s spent some time in juvenile detention, there was nothing in Pelkey’s background “that would suggest that he’s ineligible for release under these circumstances,” Maclean said, according to the transcript.

Maclean also called the government’s accusations of a terrorist plot in Chicago “posturing to some degree,” and that once all the facts come out it will be clear “this is a much more mundane situation” than what’s been alleged.

“He certainly disavowed any of the desires or intentions that the government has suggested during this detention hearing and is fully committed to adhering to whatever strict conditions the court sets here,” Maclean said.

But Nivison denied bond, siding with prosecutors in declaring Pelkey a danger to the community and a potential flight risk.

Prosecutors in that case have since been granted an extension until April 15 to bring an indictment against Pelkey, records show.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

