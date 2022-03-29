Watch live: Biden signs anti-lynching bill into law
President Biden on Tuesday afternoon is slated to sign H.R. 55, the "Emmett Till Antilynching Act," into law.
The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
