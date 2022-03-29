Watch live: Biden signs anti-lynching bill into law

During the 2020 presidential campaign, candidate Joe Biden promised his presidency would be one where "the buck stops here." But now that the pressure’s on, Biden’s done everything but take responsibility. With gas prices going through the roof, Biden’s been quick to shift the blame to war in Ukraine. This is a lie. Biden’s war on American energy created this crisis. This is the Biden Gas Hike, and only American energy can get us out of it.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO