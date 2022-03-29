ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting in Pittsburgh

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Shesterkin will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Wild, Jets, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Predators & More

In this edition of NHL Talk, these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Lightning Win Back-to-Back Games After Three-Game Skid. The Tampa Bay Lightning won its second consecutive game following a three-game skid, 4-1 at the New York Islanders on Sunday. The Lightning trailed 1-0 after the first period but proceeded to score four unanswered goals (two in the second period, two in the third period) to close out the game. With the win, Tampa Bay moved one point ahead of the Boston Bruins for second place in the Atlantic Division.
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit takes on New York, seeks to stop 3-game slide

New York Rangers (43-19-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-32-8, fifth in the Atlantic) LINE: Red Wings +158, Rangers -186; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game slide with a victory over New York. The Red Wings are 17-15-3 against Eastern Conference opponents....
HOCKEY
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Wrap: The Detroit Fallout, Fleury Confirms he Rejected Capitals

It was a game unlike any other at PPG Paints Arena. Never before had Pittsburgh Penguins fans witnessed such an offensive outburst on that side of the street, and long-time fans haven’t seen such goal-scoring since 1991. Evgeni Malkin was a driving force behind the Penguins’ surge, as head coach Mike Sullivan used the opportunity to shed light on their conversations regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And former Penguins goalie, and perhaps still one at heart, Marc-Andre Fleury confirmed he rejected the Washington Capitals because…they’re the Capitals.
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Rangers vs. Penguins prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/29/2022

The New York Rangers will head into Pittsburgh to take on their Metropolitan Divisional rival in the Penguins tonight. These teams are just one point away from each other in the standings with Pittsburgh on top. This will be the third meeting between these teams in just over a month as the series is now tied at 1-1. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction and pick.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL
Tribune-Review

Penguins fall to Rangers, slip to 3rd place

The Penguins were bound to have trouble scoring goals Tuesday. After all, they were facing the New York Rangers, who have one of the NHL’s elite goaltenders in Igor Shesterkin. And not the Detroit Red Wings. Sure enough, the 3-2 win by the Rangers at PPG Paints Arena was...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Kaprizov, Wild to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-20-4, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Pittsburgh. Kaprizov ranks eighth in the league with 82 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 45 assists. The Wild are 24-7-1 at home. Minnesota is...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Between pipes versus Pens

Talbot will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with Pittsburgh, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. It's a bit of a surprise that the Wild aren't going to give Marc-Andre Fleury the nod against his former club, though he has been gone from Pittsburgh for three years now. While Fleury will likely see the bulk of the workload heading into the playoffs, Talbot should still get plenty of opportunities, especially considering he is riding an eight-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.13 GAA and one shutout.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Light workload in OT win

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Carolina has carried the play in most of its games this season, but Tampa Bay turned the tables in this one, finishing with a commanding 32-19 edge in shots. Despite the limited chances against him, Vasilevskiy allowed the Hurricanes to take three separate one-goal leads. His teammates showed their championship-level resolve in front of him, erasing each deficit before Steven Stamkos finally won it in overtime to propel Vasilevksiy to his league-leading 34th win of the season.
NHL
Times Leader

Second-period outburst powers WBS Penguins past Hartford, 5-1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Penguins opened the day narrowly out of a playoff spot. A huge second period on Wednesday night vaulted them right back into one. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shrugged off a slow start against Hartford to score four times in a span of 12:23...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up three with extra man

Kucherov dished out three power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Kucherov helped Alex Killorn get the Lightning on the scoresheet in the second period, then he added an assist on Brayden Point's game-tying goal in the third. His third assist came on Steven Stamkos' overtime winner. Kucherov has scored only one goal in his last 14 games, but the unselfish winger has piled up 11 assists to stay productive during this stretch, even if his output is below his usual lofty standards.
NHL
Fox News

Chris Kreider scores 45th goal, Rangers hold off Penguins

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins know where they are in the standings. They know a first-round playoff matchup seems almost inevitable. In some ways, it feels as though it's already started. And the Rangers, at the moment, appear to have the upper hand. Frank Vatrano and Braden Schneider...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings focused on positive mindset Wednesday vs. Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings will face the New York Rangers for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Goal and assist in win

O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks. O'Reilly set up Nick Leddy's first goal as a Blue at 7:26 of the second period. Later in the frame, O'Reilly gave the Blues their first lead of the game. The 31-year-old center had picked up just two points in his last seven games entering Wednesday. He's up to 15 tallies, 43 points, 137 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 62 outings in a down year on offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Nets first goal with new team

Leddy scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks. Leddy already has two points in five games with the Blues, with his first goal for the team coming in the second period of Wednesday's contest. The defenseman is up to 18 points, 58 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-34 rating in 60 appearances between the Blues and the Red Wings -- he was shipped to St. Louis in a deal at the trade deadline last week.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Changes are needed for Penguins to beat the Rangers

There were disturbing takeaways from the Penguins’ 3-2 home loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. • The Penguins are built on speed, but the Rangers are clearly faster. That was evident Tuesday and in each of the Penguins’ three games vs. the Rangers. The Rangers’ forecheck overwhelmed. The Rangers are what the Penguins used to be and imagine they still are.
NHL

