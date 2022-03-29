ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As gas prices soar, many Hawaii residents forced to make lifestyle changes

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for those 50 and up. The Honolulu Fire Department put out a blaze at a...

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
1d ago

I’ve changed absolutely nothing. I knew all this was coming. Sometimes I park near the gas pumps just to watch democrats suffer the consequences of their vote.

Reply(5)
6
KHON2

Hawaii gas theft, tampering amid high fuel prices

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gas prices remain high. Police departments said they are already getting reports of thieves tampering with other people’s gas tanks. The high cost of gas is putting pressure on people’s wallets, and crimes related to gas theft are being reported in Hawaii and Maui Counties.
CBS Boston

Uber Adding Temporary ‘Fuel Fee’ Due To Soaring Gas Prices

BOSTON (CBS) – Sharply rising gas prices are about to make your next Uber ride a bit more expensive. Starting on Wednesday, the ride-hailing company is rolling out a temporary “fuel fee.” The money will go directly to drivers. That means customers will pay about 45 cents more for each Uber Eats order, or up to 55 cents more per ride. Uber said it will re-evaluate the surcharge in 60 days. The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gas in Massachusetts is $4.35, which is about 86 cents more than it was just one month ago.
KHON2

Hawaii Congressman Case Discusses Jones Act and Gas Prices

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices keep rising while the situation in Ukraine continues to intensify. We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here. So what relief if any, is in sight? Hawaii Congressman...
iheart.com

Woman, 88, Hit With 70 Percent Rent Increase

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An 88-year-old Grand Rapids woman was, at one point, facing a 70 percent increase in her monthly rent for her apartment on 10th Street. Union Suites LLC co-owner Tom Ralston says the rent is in line with Michigan Housing Development Authority standards. Still, Ralston says he...
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
KHON2

WATCH: Suspects seen strolling Waikiki before fleeing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In video obtained by KHON, the two suspects connected to the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder were seen strolling around Waikiki before fleeing to Southern California. On Wednesday at around 2:20 p.m. HST, Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, was arrested by the US Marshals and the Los Angeles Police. Baron was said to have […]
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
DFW Community News

Here’s Why Costco Gas is So Cheap

I love Costco and I have always wondered why the Costco gas is so cheap!. Not only can I get insanely cheap items in bulk, but I can save a ton while filling up my SUV with gas. If you haven’t thought of it before, you might now – Just...
Outsider.com

Which States Have the Cheapest Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
