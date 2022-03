The Palm Springs Fire Department welcomed their newest member who happens to have four legs. Ranger is a fully trained peer support/facility dog who will provide comfort to first responders dealing with extreme levels of stress. He is the first dog in a new Peer Support/Facility K9 Program in the PSFD. "This job is very taxing, The post PSFD welcomes its first peer support dog to help first responders manage mental health appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO