DA levies new charges against disbarred lawyer for illegal practice, defrauding clients

A Pennsylvania man awaiting sentencing for his role in the Capitol riot died last week by suicide, according to his obituary. “Matthew Lawrence Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart,” his family wrote. “His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life.” Perna, 37, pleaded guilty late last year to four charges related to the insurrection, including one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. Perna entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, filming with his phone and chanting, “U.S.A.!” His family said in his obituary that he had attended the rally and riot to “peacefully stand up for his beliefs.” Perna was set to be sentenced April 1, and faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to The Independent. “The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year,” his family wrote. “Because of this, Matt's heart broke and his spirit died and many people are responsible for the pain he endured.”

