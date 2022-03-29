ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland state Sen. Will Smith mistaken for actor after Oscars slap: ‘You gotta laugh’

By Brad Dress
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Hill) — After Sunday night’s fiasco at the Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a joke about his wife, Maryland state Sen. William C. Smith Jr. woke up on Monday to a ringing phone because people had confused him for the famous actor. William...

