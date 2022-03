The Wakulla High War Eagles took to the diamond during spring break week, improving to 8-3 on the year, winning two out of three games. On Monday, March 21, the War Eagles traveled to Madison. Thomas University commit Brandon Cook faced off against UF commit Blaydon Plain on the hill. Brandon Cook was the winning pitcher, throwing 4.2 innings with six strikeouts, and giving up three runs. Reid Joyner gave up no hits in his relief appearance. The War Eagles pounded out 14 hits in the 17-6 win.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO