ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The internet is still processing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

wvxu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during...

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Perspective: Chris Rock wasn’t the only person who got punched at the Oscars

Even if you missed the Academy Awards on Sunday, you likely know that actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for a cruel joke about Smith’s wife. What you might not know is that other people got sucker-punched during the ceremony, just not physically. They include Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with anyone who supports Florida’s pending legislation that would prevent discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools from kindergarten through third grade.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Al Jazeera#Npr
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Fake Chris Rock Apology To Will and Jada Surfaces, Quickly Shut Down

Yesterday, March 28, Will Smith issued an apology for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. He called his actions “unacceptable and inexcusable” and stated that he acted emotionally toward the joke. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “My...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Will Smith Issues an Apology to Chris Rock Following Oscars Altercation

Following their altercation at The Oscars, Will Smith has issued an apology for slapping presenter Chris Rock during the award show's live broadcast. The slap occurred as comedian Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Film. During his presentation, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's newly shorn hair, calling her GI Jane — a sensitive subject given her very public struggle with alopecia. Smith then charged the stage and hit the category presenter, proceeding to return to his seat and shout at Rock that he shouldn't joke about his wife. Much of the event was cut from the US broadcast of the event, but full footage was shortly thereafter released to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER

Comments / 0

Community Policy