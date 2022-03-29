ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Diablo 4 update teases "five distinct regions and hundreds of dungeons"

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest Diablo 4 quarterly update focuses on the dungeons and biomes of Sanctuary, with art director Chris Ryder promising "five distinct regions and hundreds of dungeons" featuring dynamic regions and themes. Ryder described the "dual pillars" of Diablo 4's aesthetic as "old masters" and "a return to darkness."...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+

14K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow GamesRadar+ and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

GTA 6: Release Date, Map, Story, News, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far

Finally, on February 4, 2022, Rockstar confirmed that it's working on Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly-anticipated entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. click to enlarge. + 9. GTA 6. After years of rumors and speculations, Rockstar Games finally announced GTA 6 on its official website....
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Fletcher
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Chris Ryder
SVG

The New Witcher Aims To Avoid The Series' Biggest Controversy

There are few who would argue against "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" being a masterpiece. The epic conclusion to Geralt of Rivia's story is bittersweet, but is a tale that holds a special place in many gamer's hearts. Unfortunately, one of the problems of "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk" franchises is that CD Projekt Red has garnered a controversial reputation for instituting policies for mandatory crunch (per Bloomberg), meaning the studio regularly requires their employees to work long, difficult hours in the name of hitting development deadlines.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeon#Teases#Activision Blizzard#Art Blog#Video Game#Orbei Monastery
hotnewhiphop.com

"GTA 6" Receives Crucial Release Update

If you are a video game fan, then you have probably played one of the GTA titles. These open-world action games are some of the best ever made, although unfortunately, it has been about 9 years since we got a new title. "GTA V" has been around since 2013, and it continues to get re-releases, all while "GTA: Online" receives various updates. This has frustrated gamers to the point where they don't even think "GTA 6" is real.
VIDEO GAMES
POPSUGAR

A Look Inside the Japanese Game that Inspired "Pachinko"

Apple TV+'s latest series "Pachinko" is a historical drama that centers on one woman's journey through multiple generations. The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, which tells the story of Sunja, a woman who experiences deep love and significant loss amidst the Japanese annexation of Korea. Sunja makes incredible sacrifices in her lifetime for the betterment of her children, and as she gets older, she reflects on the several obstacles she has overcome in her life.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring player becomes nearly unstoppable with mech suit build

Elden Ring is a whole lot easier if you’ve got a mech suit. The Lands Between are not known for their forgiving nature. To stay alive in this brutal world, you need powerful offensive capabilities, and a decent amount of armour for when the game’s fearsome foes do land a hit. But Elden Ring player Adam Barker has found a clever way to turn the tide of battles - by essentially building a mech suit.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Insulted Over New Red Dead Online Update

Just like in 2021, Rockstar Games continues to anger Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online fans. While GTA 5 has been remastered for a second time (and while it's now available on its third generation of consoles), and while GTA Online continues to be heavily supported with several big updates a year, Red Dead Redemption fans have had nothing to celebrate. Red Dead Online is seemingly dead in the water and Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to be brought forward to the new consoles, which wouldn't be so perplexing if GTA 5, an eight-year-old-game, hadn't just been released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rubbing salt in the wound, Grand Theft Auto fans just got remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. What did Red Dead Redemption fans just get? Tan pants in Red Dead Online.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
Digital Trends

PlayStation console-exclusive Godfall finally coming to Xbox

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity on one of the PS5’s most notable launch games, Godfall. Developer Counterplay Games and Gearbox confirmed today that the live-service action game will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam on April 7. The Xbox and Steam releases coincide with the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
topgear.com

Remembering classic games: Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Hard to believe one of the biggest entertainment franchises on the planet started out like this... Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Looking back at the original Grand Theft Auto now, it's hard to believe that the all-conquering GTA series started life as a slightly ropey-looking top-down crim sim. Whereas today you can make out every individual high definition hair in the lead character's stubble, we spent most of the first game trying to work out which indistinct blob of pixels was our character's head.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Latest GTA 6 Rumors Point To The Largest Game Yet

As fans finally know, Rockstar Games is in the process of developing "Grand Theft Auto 6." Unfortunately, we don't know much besides that. Leakers and industry insiders have taken up the task of speculation, spinning the rumor mill with supposed updates on the highly anticipated installment. The latest of these leaks involves games industry analyst Michael Pachter, who claims "GTA 6" might be more massive than expected.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

One Piece Announcement Clue Teases Multiple Project Updates are Coming﻿

It looks like all One Piece projects are getting major updates next week!. There is little doubt that One Piece fans are already hyped up about the major announcement that the franchise's official Twitter account has been teasing about. But is it possible that it won't be a single announcement at all? The latest tweet may have confirmed that there will be multiple updates that will be dropped next Monday!
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Immortality drops an intriguing extended trailer at the Future Games show

A new extended trailer for Sam Barlow's next game, Immortality, has debuted at the Future Games Show. Immortality is an upcoming FMV mystery horror from Her Story creator Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid Productions. The extended trailer showcased during the Future Games Show gives us an intriguing look at the "interactive movie trilogy", which sees you investigate the curious case of film star Marissa Marcel. With only three movies to her name that were never released, no one knows just what happened to Marcel. By digging into the rare found footage of the lost films, you'll start to piece together the stories of the movies, and examine behind-the-scenes clips to figure out what happened to the actor.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy