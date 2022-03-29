ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ocasio-Cortez to Clarence Thomas: Resign or face impeachment

By John Kruzel, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GIhF_0etDAcYZ00

( The Hill ) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday called on Justice Clarence Thomas to resign or face impeachment for what she depicted as a pattern of ethical breaches.

“Clarence Thomas should resign,” she wrote on Twitter . “If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment.”

Ocasio-Cortez is just the latest in a series of Democratic lawmakers and legal experts to intensify ethical scrutiny of Clarence Thomas in the wake of explosive reports last week that exposed his wife’s aggressive effort to help overturn former President Donald Trump ’s electoral defeat.

Those revelations raised fresh questions about the justice’s refusal to step aside from related cases before the Supreme Court, including at least 10 rulings concerning the 2020 presidential election, without any indication of him recusing.

GOP shoots down Thomas recusal as scrutiny grows

The ruling that has drawn the sharpest criticism came in January when Thomas was the only justice who dissented in an 8-1 ruling that cleared the way for House investigators probing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to obtain Trump-era White House records.

His vote attracted renewed attention last week after it was reported that, in the aftermath of the 2020 election, Virginia Thomas exchanged dozens of text messages with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that appeared to show her strategizing over how to bypass the will of American voters to install Trump for a second White House term despite his loss to President Joe Biden , an outcome she described as an “obvious fraud” and “the greatest heist of our history.”

The revelations have prompted growing calls for Thomas to recuse himself from future cases involving disputes over the 2020 election and Jan. 6 insurrection. Others, like Ocasio-Cortez, have gone further in calling for Thomas to resign or be forced off the bench through impeachment.

Supreme Court justices — unlike judges on lower federal courts — are not bound by a code of conduct and are permitted to decide for themselves whether recusal is appropriate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz tears into Biden for presiding over 'high-tech lynching' of Clarence Thomas and tells Ketanji Brown Jackson she won't be pressed on drinking beer and her 'teenage dating habits' like Kavanaugh in heated address at SCOTUS hearing

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said Monday that only Democrats smeared potential Supreme Court justices, as he assured Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that her hearings this week wouldn't feature any 'disgraceful behavior' from Republicans. 'This will not be a political circus. This will not be the kind of character smear that,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind

Last week featured a trio of Supreme Court news: the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court; sitting Justice Clarence Thomas’s hospitalization (and subsequent release); and revelations that Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas repeatedly pressured former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Despite the fact the Supreme Court often tries to avoid even the appearance of being political – Clarence Thomas had just earlier this month warned that “at some point the institution is going to be compromised” – Ginni Thomas’s frequent activism within conservative circles is well-known. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Virginia Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
WGRZ TV

Yes, a Supreme Court justice has been impeached before

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent text messages urging former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's debunked claims that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court’s Clarence and Ginni Thomas Scandal Is Unprecedented

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Supreme Court’s January 19, 2022 order in Trump v. Thompson was as brief as it was significant. By a vote of 8-1, with Justice Clarence Thomas as the lone dissenter, the Court refused a request by former president Donald Trump to block congressional investigators from gaining access to messages that Trump claimed were still covered by executive privilege. Those messages, between and among Trump administration officials during their final days in office, shed needed light on the origins of the Trump-fueled U.S. Capitol riot and insurrection, which had taken place one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows texted about overturning 2020 election

Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly pressed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in urgent text exchanges in the critical weeks following the vote, according to copies of the messages obtained by CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and Bob Woodward of The Washington Post.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Dems grapple with Clarence Thomas response

House Democrats are split over how to approach what they mostly agree is a clear conflict of interest for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Why it matters: Thomas has thus far resisted calls to recuse himself from election-related cases amid revelations about the activism of his wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, before the Jan. 6 insurrection. One remedy would be impeachment — a long shot, as well as a rarity in the nation's history.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy