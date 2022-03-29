Virginia parents charged after son, 3, shot in home filled with drugs: Sheriff

THE parents of a 26-year-old woman, who allegedly pushed a Broadway voice coach to her death, could also face charges if police prove they hid their daughter. Any charge would hinge on intent and the ability to prove Lauren Pazienza's parents knew what they were doing, legal expert Jennifer Rodgers told The Sun.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s gunshot detection system led to the arrest of a known gang member who has a violent criminal history, authorities said Monday.
Mong Cha, 43, faces multiple weapons-related charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and possession of an unregistered firearm, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
Cha was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he had bail set at $50,000.
According to the sheriff’s office, a seven-round ShotSpotter activation came in just before 7:45 p.m. from Willow Brook Drive in the Foothills Farms community near North Highlands. It was determined the gunshots were fired at Cha’s home.
Cha was arrested outside of his home and deputies entered the home after a judge signed off on a search warrant. Video of the search can be seen below.
A loaded and unserialized firearm was found along with a “Roni” style pistol conversion kit, the sheriff’s office said. A magazine loaded with multiple rounds was found, in addition to matching shell casings located in the driveway.
There were no reports of anyone shot.
A Virginia woman went missing last week and now authorities are searching for her ex-boyfriend, who is accused by the police of killing her — and on the run. Hannah Choi, 35, was last seen on March 5 at her home in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, the county police department said in a news release.
An argument over a spilled drink led to a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown Norfolk restaurant and bar over the weekend, according to the city's police chief. Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday night that...
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Officers with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office were a part of arresting two people over drug trafficking charges. Investigators accompanied members of the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest Jessica Wuest, who is considered a parole absconder fugitive. Officials arrived at Baxter Country Road 202 where they met Wuest’s husband named Randall […]
A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said. Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said. This happened around 5:30 p.m.
BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Michigan arrested two men after officers said they found drugs floating inside a cup of Coca Cola from McDonald’s. Michigan State Police stopped Victor Emmanuel McMillan and his son, Joshua Lee McMillan, while they were driving on I-75 in Bagley Township March 16, WDIV reported. Victor, 54, is father to Joshua, 30, and was driving the vehicle.
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Officials in Walton County are sharing new details after a deputy shot and killed a Wrightsville homicide suspect Saturday. On Monday, Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman explained how the case developed... The investigation began when the suspect, 35-year-old William Parrott, was shot and killed after causing...
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is behind bars after Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies seized multiple guns and drugs at an Arlington home. SCSO executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 10900 block of Lubov Road. Deputies found 1.22 pounds of marijuana and a THC...
A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
A Florida woman has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for assaulting a teenager from Maryland with whom she was romantically involved, authorities said. Deriyan Woodson, 27, drove from Orlando, Florida to Maryland where she entered the 17-year-old's home, duct taped the victim's grandmother and proceeded to stab and assault the teenager with a handgun and kitchen knife on July 31, 2017.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bardstown man is facing multiple charges after more than 100 pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were found inside a home. The Bardstown Police Department’s narcotics unit conducted a search warrant at a home in the 700 block area of Poplar Flat Road on Friday, the release said.
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department needs help locating a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Northeast D.C. that occurred March 4. MPD Capt. Kevin Kentish, who works in the homicide unit, told reporters that investigators have identified a person suspected of shooting Sedrick Miller, 42, of Northeast D.C. in front of his two children.
LARNED, Kan. (KAKE) - The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office says a two-month-long narcotics investigation led to a search warrant in Larned. Officers seized multiple guns, explosives, marijuana and a large quantity of methamphetamine. Deputies were assisted by the ATF and Wichita Police Department bomb squad. One arrest was made on...
A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho's Pizza Backstage, according to officials. Jenkins...
One person is dead in an apparent stabbing at a Lanham apartment, authorities said. Police responded to for a reported stabbing in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, March 28, Prince George’s Police said. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male inside one apartment...
Clayton, N.C. — The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said a mother and son were shot with an Orbeez gun at a Clayton grocery store on Saturday. Authorities responded at 1:25 p.m. to the Harris Teeter at the intersection of Highway 42 and Buffalo Road. The mother told deputies that...
