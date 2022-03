Bill C. Williams, Lt. Colonel (Ret) USAF, passed away peacefully March 16, 2022, at his home in Diamondhead, Mississippi. Bill was born on July 25, 1929, in Fort Smith Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Peggy; sons, David and William; parents, Ralph and...

DIAMONDHEAD, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO