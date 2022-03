All 32 NFL teams will be mandated to have a minority offensive assistant coach on staff for the 2022 season, the league announced Monday. The coach can be a woman or the member of a racial or ethnic minority, the league says, as it attempts to make improvements in diversity. The NFL is currently facing a lawsuit from Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores, who claimed racial discrimination was the reason he was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins and why he wasn't seriously considered as a head coaching candidate for the New York Giants.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO